Britain's first gay marriages
Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell pose with the register during their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotelmore
Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell pose with the register during their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. March 29 was the first day gay couples were allowed to tie the knot in England and Wales after the government legalized same-sex marriage last July. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Andrew Wale (L) and Neil Allard hold up their wedding rings after marrying in the first same-sex wedding atmore
Andrew Wale (L) and Neil Allard hold up their wedding rings after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
British couple Peter McGraith (L) and David Cabreza hold up their marriage certificate for a crowd of well-more
British couple Peter McGraith (L) and David Cabreza hold up their marriage certificate for a crowd of well-wishers after their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. McGraith and Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, married shortly after midnight. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sarah Keith and Emma Powell (L) react after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, soutmore
Sarah Keith and Emma Powell (L) react after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A rainbow flag flies with the Union flag above British Cabinet Offices, marking the first day Britain has amore
A rainbow flag flies with the Union flag above British Cabinet Offices, marking the first day Britain has allowed same sex marriages, in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell exchange rings during their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brigmore
Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell exchange rings during their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard hold hold each other as they are interviewed by the media after marrying inmore
Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard hold hold each other as they are interviewed by the media after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Andrew Wale (L) and Neil Allard pose with the register as they marry in the first same-sex wedding at the Rmore
Andrew Wale (L) and Neil Allard pose with the register as they marry in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sarah Keith (R) and Emma Powell pose for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel inmore
Sarah Keith (R) and Emma Powell pose for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Peter McGraith (2nd L) and David Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, kiss during their wedding atmore
Peter McGraith (2nd L) and David Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, kiss during their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Peter McGraith (L) and David Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, smile after their wedding at Islmore
Peter McGraith (L) and David Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, smile after their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Peter McGraith (L), his son Andrew, 12, and David Cabreza (R) wave at a crowd of well-wishers waiting for tmore
Peter McGraith (L), his son Andrew, 12, and David Cabreza (R) wave at a crowd of well-wishers waiting for them after their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard embrace at the hotel after marrying in the first same-sex wedding in Brightmore
Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard embrace at the hotel after marrying in the first same-sex wedding in Brighton, which took place at the Royal Pavilion, in southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell pose for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel inmore
Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell pose for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A stick of rock with a picture of couple Sarah Keith and Emma Powell is pictured on a place setting at the more
A stick of rock with a picture of couple Sarah Keith and Emma Powell is pictured on a place setting at the reception after their same-sex wedding in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Andrew Wale (2nd R) and Neil Allard speak to the media after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the more
Andrew Wale (2nd R) and Neil Allard speak to the media after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell throw their bouquet in the air after their same-sex wedding at the Claremonmore
Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell throw their bouquet in the air after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard wave to members of the media from their hotel after marrying in the first smore
Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard wave to members of the media from their hotel after marrying in the first same-sex wedding in Brighton, which took place at the Royal Pavilion, in southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
