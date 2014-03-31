版本:
中国
2014年 3月 31日

Britain's first gay marriages

<p>Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell pose with the register during their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. March 29 was the first day gay couples were allowed to tie the knot in England and Wales after the government legalized same-sex marriage last July. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell pose with the register during their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. March 29 was the first day gay couples were allowed to tie the knot in England and Wales after the government legalized same-sex marriage last July. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

<p>Andrew Wale (L) and Neil Allard hold up their wedding rings after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Andrew Wale (L) and Neil Allard hold up their wedding rings after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>British couple Peter McGraith (L) and David Cabreza hold up their marriage certificate for a crowd of well-wishers after their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. McGraith and Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, married shortly after midnight. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2014年 3月 31日

British couple Peter McGraith (L) and David Cabreza hold up their marriage certificate for a crowd of well-wishers after their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. McGraith and Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, married shortly after midnight. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Sarah Keith and Emma Powell (L) react after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Sarah Keith and Emma Powell (L) react after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A rainbow flag flies with the Union flag above British Cabinet Offices, marking the first day Britain has allowed same sex marriages, in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2014年 3月 31日

A rainbow flag flies with the Union flag above British Cabinet Offices, marking the first day Britain has allowed same sex marriages, in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell exchange rings during their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell exchange rings during their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

<p>Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard hold hold each other as they are interviewed by the media after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard hold hold each other as they are interviewed by the media after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Andrew Wale (L) and Neil Allard pose with the register as they marry in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Andrew Wale (L) and Neil Allard pose with the register as they marry in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Sarah Keith (R) and Emma Powell pose for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Sarah Keith (R) and Emma Powell pose for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Peter McGraith (2nd L) and David Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, kiss during their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Peter McGraith (2nd L) and David Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, kiss during their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Peter McGraith (L) and David Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, smile after their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Peter McGraith (L) and David Cabreza, who have been a couple for 17 years, smile after their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Peter McGraith (L), his son Andrew, 12, and David Cabreza (R) wave at a crowd of well-wishers waiting for them after their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Peter McGraith (L), his son Andrew, 12, and David Cabreza (R) wave at a crowd of well-wishers waiting for them after their wedding at Islington Town Hall in London March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard embrace at the hotel after marrying in the first same-sex wedding in Brighton, which took place at the Royal Pavilion, in southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard embrace at the hotel after marrying in the first same-sex wedding in Brighton, which took place at the Royal Pavilion, in southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell pose for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell pose for photographs after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A stick of rock with a picture of couple Sarah Keith and Emma Powell is pictured on a place setting at the reception after their same-sex wedding in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

A stick of rock with a picture of couple Sarah Keith and Emma Powell is pictured on a place setting at the reception after their same-sex wedding in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Andrew Wale (2nd R) and Neil Allard speak to the media after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Andrew Wale (2nd R) and Neil Allard speak to the media after marrying in the first same-sex wedding at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell throw their bouquet in the air after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Sarah Keith (L) and Emma Powell throw their bouquet in the air after their same-sex wedding at the Claremont Hotel in Brighton, southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard wave to members of the media from their hotel after marrying in the first same-sex wedding in Brighton, which took place at the Royal Pavilion, in southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

2014年 3月 31日

Andrew Wale (R) and Neil Allard wave to members of the media from their hotel after marrying in the first same-sex wedding in Brighton, which took place at the Royal Pavilion, in southern England March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

