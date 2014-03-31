版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 1日 星期二 00:15 BJT

U.S.-South Korea military drill

<p>U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. The drill is part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. The more

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. The drill is part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
1 / 16
<p>U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. North Korea declared a no-sail warning for areas off its west coast near a disputed border with South Korea and has notified the South that it will conduct firing drills, a South Korean government official said. The warning comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the North after the U.N. Security Council condemned Pyongyang for its mid-range missile launches last week, just as the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States met to discuss the North's arms program. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang Marmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. North Korea declared a no-sail warning for areas off its west coast near a disputed border with South Korea and has notified the South that it will conduct firing drills, a South Korean government official said. The warning comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the North after the U.N. Security Council condemned Pyongyang for its mid-range missile launches last week, just as the leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States met to discuss the North's arms program. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
2 / 16
<p>Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shormore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
3 / 16
<p>A U.S. marine and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A U.S. marine and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

A U.S. marine and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
4 / 16
<p>U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
5 / 16
<p>U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang Marmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
6 / 16
<p>Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shormore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
7 / 16
<p>U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
8 / 16
<p>A journalist films as U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A journalist films as U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operatimore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

A journalist films as U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
9 / 16
<p>U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
10 / 16
<p>Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shormore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
11 / 16
<p>An amphibious assault vehicle of the South Korean Marine Corps arrives on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

An amphibious assault vehicle of the South Korean Marine Corps arrives on shore during a U.S.-South Korea jmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

An amphibious assault vehicle of the South Korean Marine Corps arrives on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
12 / 16
<p>A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft flies as U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft flies as U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint lanmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft flies as U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
13 / 16
<p>U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
14 / 16
<p>U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
15 / 16
<p>U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

U.S. marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Britain's first gay marriages

Britain's first gay marriages

下一个

Britain's first gay marriages

Britain's first gay marriages

Gay couples tie the knot on the first day that same-sex marriages are allowed.

2014年 3月 31日
Municipal elections in Turkey

Municipal elections in Turkey

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gains the upper hand in a bitter power struggle after strong local election results.

2014年 3月 31日
Greyhound racing in Chile

Greyhound racing in Chile

With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend.

2014年 3月 31日
Earth Hour effect

Earth Hour effect

Looking at Earth Hour around the world.

2014年 3月 30日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐