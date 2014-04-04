版本:
The search for Flight 370

<p>The Bluefin 21, the Artemis autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), is hoisted back on board the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield after a successful buoyancy test in the southern Indian Ocean as part of the continuing search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the U.S. Navy April 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>A worker lowers from the Australian Defence Vessel Ocean Shield the U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) towed pinger locator into the ocean during operational testing in the southern Indian Ocean as part of the continuing search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the U.S. Navy April 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>A crew member sits in the cockpit of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) AP-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft as it continues searching in the southern Indian Ocean for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, in this picture taken April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Christian/Pool</p>

<p>Crew members can be seen aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) AP-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft as they continue searching in the southern Indian Ocean for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Christian/Pool</p>

<p>A crew member aboard a Royal Australian Air Force P-3C Orion aircraft is pictured on the flight deck upon its return to RAAF Base Pearce near Perth, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Crew member Koji Kubota of the Japan Coast Guard looks out an observation window aboard the Japan Coast Guard Gulfstream V aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane</p>

<p>Pilot Makoto Hoshi looks at his notes as he flies the Japan Coast Guard Gulfstream V aircraft over the southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane/Pool</p>

<p>Australian Navy ship HMAS Toowoomba is seen from the Japan Coast Guard Gulfstream V aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean as they look for debris from missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane/Pool</p>

<p>The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool</p>

<p>A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft during a search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A piece of unknown debris floats just under the water in this image taken from a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3 Orion maritime search aircraft while flying over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool</p>

<p>A navigation screen used by pilots aboard a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft shows their current location represented by a white circle during their mission to search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Martina</p>

<p>A marine marker sets off smoke after being deployed from a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion as part of the RAAF No. 11 Squadron's search over the southern Indian Ocean for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Greg Wood/Pool</p>

<p>A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency pilot studies the map onboard a Japan Coast Guard Gulfstream V Jet aircraft, customized for search and rescue operations, as they search for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane over the waters of the South China Sea, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Michal Mikeska looks out of a RAAF C-130J Hercules aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean during the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bohdan Warchomij/Pool</p>

<p>Members of a rescue team use a pair of binoculars on the deck of a Basarnas rescue ship during a search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Andaman Sea, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah</p>

<p>The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft is seen on the surface of the southern Indian Ocean as its crew search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Search area is seen on an iPad of a military officer onboard a Vietnam Air Force AN-26 aircraft, during a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Con Dao island, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>Military officer Nguyen Tran looks out from a Vietnam Air Force AN-26 aircraft during a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Con Dao island, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

<p>A ground controller guides a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion to rest after sunset upon its return from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the Indian Ocean, at RAAF Base Pearce north of Perth, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Member of staff at satellite communications company Inmarsat point to a section of the screen showing the southern Indian Ocean to the west of Australia, at their headquarters in London, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Royal Australian Air Force Loadmasters, Sergeant Adam Roberts (L) and Flight Sergeant John Mancey, launch a 'Self Locating Data Marker Buoy' from a C-130J Hercules aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, Force March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force</p>

<p>Flight Engineer Ron Day (L) and Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams look out from the cockpit of a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft while searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane/Pool</p>

<p>A Japan coast guard looks out the window of a Gulfstream V Jet aircraft customized for search and rescue operations as they search for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane over the waters of the South China Sea, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

