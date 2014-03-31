版本:
Mudslide from above

<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>The mountains surrounding the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington are seen tinged with snow March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The mountains surrounding the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington are seen tinged with snow March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment at the point where the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington stopped March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the point where the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington stopped March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Workers dig into a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig into a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Workers walk at the site of a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers walk at the site of a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Workers dig with heavy equipment for victims in the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Workers dig with heavy equipment for victims in the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

