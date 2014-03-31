Mudslide from above
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington Marchmore
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The mountains surrounding the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington are seen tinged with snow Marmore
The mountains surrounding the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington are seen tinged with snow March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers dig with heavy equipment at the point where the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington stomore
Workers dig with heavy equipment at the point where the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington stopped March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. more
Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers dig into a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wimore
Workers dig into a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington Marchmore
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington Marchmore
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. more
Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers walk at the site of a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUmore
Workers walk at the site of a massive mudslide covering highway 530 in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. more
Workers dig with heavy equipment at the end point of a massive mudslide in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Workers dig with heavy equipment for victims in the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 3more
Workers dig with heavy equipment for victims in the massive mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington Marchmore
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington Marchmore
The cliff that collapsed into a massive mudslide is seen covered with felled trees in Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
下一个
Crimea stand-off deepens
Russian Prime Minister Medvedev visits Crimea, as the rest of Ukraine mourns its dead protesters.
U.S.-South Korea military drill
Foal Eagle is an annual drill between the two forces.
Britain's first gay marriages
Gay couples tie the knot on the first day that same-sex marriages are allowed.
Municipal elections in Turkey
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gains the upper hand in a bitter power struggle after strong local election results.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.