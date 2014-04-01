版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 2日 星期三 05:30 BJT

Fukushima homecoming

<p>A security personnel holds a flag, which reads "Please Stop!", as he stand by a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. For the first time since Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster more than three years ago, residents of a small district 20 km (12 miles) from the wrecked plant are allowed to return home. The Miyakoji area of Tamura, a northeastern city inland from the Fukushima nuclear station, has been off-limits for most residents since March 2011, when the government ordered evacuations after a devastating earthquake and tsunami triggered triple meltdowns at the power station. Okuma town is still off-limits. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A security personnel holds a flag, which reads "Please Stop!", as he stand by a steel gate that marks the bmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A security personnel holds a flag, which reads "Please Stop!", as he stand by a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. For the first time since Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster more than three years ago, residents of a small district 20 km (12 miles) from the wrecked plant are allowed to return home. The Miyakoji area of Tamura, a northeastern city inland from the Fukushima nuclear station, has been off-limits for most residents since March 2011, when the government ordered evacuations after a devastating earthquake and tsunami triggered triple meltdowns at the power station. Okuma town is still off-limits. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
1 / 16
<p>Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, dusts off her house after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, dusts off her house aftemore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, dusts off her house after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
2 / 16
<p>Toshio Koyama, 72, and his wife Kimiko, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, smile after they returned to their home in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Toshio Koyama, 72, and his wife Kimiko, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago,more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Toshio Koyama, 72, and his wife Kimiko, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, smile after they returned to their home in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 16
<p>Teachers decorate a playroom at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Teachers decorate a playroom at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefectumore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Teachers decorate a playroom at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
4 / 16
<p>Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in a playground, as seen through a window at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in a playground, as seen more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in a playground, as seen through a window at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
5 / 16
<p>Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, opens up the curtains after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio (not in picture) in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, opens up the curtains afmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, opens up the curtains after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio (not in picture) in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
6 / 16
<p>Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks up inside her house with portraits of her deceased parents in the background, after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks up inside her housmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Kimiko Koyama, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks up inside her house with portraits of her deceased parents in the background, after she returned to her home with her husband Toshio, 76, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
7 / 16
<p>A sign board reading "That's Enough, Radiation" is put along a street at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A sign board reading "That's Enough, Radiation" is put along a street at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushimamore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A sign board reading "That's Enough, Radiation" is put along a street at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
8 / 16
<p>Security personnel stand guard near a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. Okuma town is still off-limits to residents. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Security personnel stand guard near a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okumore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Security personnel stand guard near a steel gate that marks the border between Tamura and Okuma town in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. Okuma town is still off-limits to residents. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
9 / 16
<p>A man walks between a fallow rice field at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A man walks between a fallow rice field at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A man walks between a fallow rice field at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
10 / 16
<p>A woman walks in a temporary housing complex where evacuees from the Miyakoji area of Tamura are living, at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A woman walks in a temporary housing complex where evacuees from the Miyakoji area of Tamura are living, atmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A woman walks in a temporary housing complex where evacuees from the Miyakoji area of Tamura are living, at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
11 / 16
<p>Toshio Koyama, 76, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks at a damaged silkworm factory near his house after he returned home with his wife Kimiko, 69, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Toshio Koyama, 76, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks at a damaged silkwmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Toshio Koyama, 76, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, looks at a damaged silkworm factory near his house after he returned home with his wife Kimiko, 69, in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
12 / 16
<p>Children look through windows at their playground as Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in the ground, at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. While in temporary facilities outside the evacuation zone, children were limited to 30 minutes outside a day. It is still undecided how long they will be allowed to play outside now that they are back in Miyakoji. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Children look through windows at their playground as Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed icmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Children look through windows at their playground as Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) volunteers removed ice and snow and leveled dirt in the ground, at a Miyakoji child care center at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. While in temporary facilities outside the evacuation zone, children were limited to 30 minutes outside a day. It is still undecided how long they will be allowed to play outside now that they are back in Miyakoji. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
13 / 16
<p>A man walks near waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A man walks near waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a more

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A man walks near waste containing radiated soil, leaves and debris from the decontamination operation at a storage site at Miyakoji area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
14 / 16
<p>Kitaro Saito who was evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura, walks inside his house at a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Kitaro Saito who was evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura, walks inside his house at a temporary housmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

Kitaro Saito who was evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura, walks inside his house at a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
15 / 16
<p>A cat looks through a window in a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A cat looks through a window in a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecturmore

2014年 4月 2日 星期三

A cat looks through a window in a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Grim milestone in Syria

Grim milestone in Syria

下一个

Grim milestone in Syria

Grim milestone in Syria

At least 150,000 people have been killed in Syria's three-year-old civil war, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

2014年 4月 2日
Mudslide from above

Mudslide from above

Aerial photos of the mudslide in Washington state.

2014年 4月 1日
Crimea stand-off deepens

Crimea stand-off deepens

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev visits Crimea, as the rest of Ukraine mourns its dead protesters.

2014年 4月 1日
U.S.-South Korea military drill

U.S.-South Korea military drill

Foal Eagle is an annual drill between the two forces.

2014年 4月 1日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐