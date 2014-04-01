Grim milestone in Syria
A boy carries identification papers while waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid in Duma, Damascus, Mamore
A boy carries identification papers while waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid in Duma, Damascus, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A refugee family from Kvromh village sit inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jamore
A refugee family from Kvromh village sit inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter handles an unexploded mortar shell to reuse it in Azaz village, north of Aleppo more
A Free Syrian Army fighter handles an unexploded mortar shell to reuse it in Azaz village, north of Aleppo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Mourners carry the coffin of Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East and Supreme Head of the more
Mourners carry the coffin of Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East and Supreme Head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church Ignatius Zakka I Iwas after arriving to Damascus March 27, 2014. Iwas died in Germany at the age of 80 on March 21, 2014, Syrian state media said. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad more
A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A child refugee from Kvromh village poses inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jmore
A child refugee from Kvromh village poses inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Syrian Red Crescent organizes humanitarian aid in Duma, Damascus, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bmore
A member of the Syrian Red Crescent organizes humanitarian aid in Duma, Damascus, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the Al-Wafaa campaign at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, somore
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the Al-Wafaa campaign at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
Free Syrian Army fighters row a makeshift raft in the sea near the Armenian Christian town of Kasab March 3more
Free Syrian Army fighters row a makeshift raft in the sea near the Armenian Christian town of Kasab March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian refugees ride on animal-drawn carts at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, nmore
Syrian refugees ride on animal-drawn carts at the Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugees try to board a truck which will transport them back to their homeland, at the Al-Zaatri refmore
Syrian refugees try to board a truck which will transport them back to their homeland, at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A child refugee from Kvromh village stands inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of more
A child refugee from Kvromh village stands inside a makeshift house in the Serjilla archaeological site of Jabal al-Zawiya March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A handicapped man uses his crutches to walk along a damaged street at Karm al-Jabal in Aleppo March 30, 201more
A handicapped man uses his crutches to walk along a damaged street at Karm al-Jabal in Aleppo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A woman throws rice on the coffin of her relative, killed by whom activists said were forces loyal to Syriamore
A woman throws rice on the coffin of her relative, killed by whom activists said were forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during his funeral held in conjunction with a protest against the regime in Aleppo's al-Kallaseh neighborhood March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A girl herds sheep in Maarshmarein village, in the countryside of Maaret al-Naaman, in Idlib March 27, 2014more
A girl herds sheep in Maarshmarein village, in the countryside of Maaret al-Naaman, in Idlib March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said were more
Men search for survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Karam homad district in Aleppo March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Syrian refugee looks at drawings which were made by her colleagues in a showroom at a refugee camp in Nizmore
A Syrian refugee looks at drawings which were made by her colleagues in a showroom at a refugee camp in Nizip in Gaziantep province, near the Turkish-Syrian border March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an artillery cannon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assamore
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an artillery cannon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy
Men donate blood during a campaign to supply blood to field hospitals in Aleppo March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdmore
Men donate blood during a campaign to supply blood to field hospitals in Aleppo March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters talk to each other within the compound of the police headquarters near the more
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters talk to each other within the compound of the police headquarters near the Justice Palace in the old city of Aleppo, after the FSA claimed to have taken control of both buildings from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in themore
Ghalya Hindawi reacts as she receives treatment for her wounds at a school used for displaced people in the old city of Aleppo March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians inspect a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forcemore
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians inspect a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A wounded boy reacts at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Presidentmore
A wounded boy reacts at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Diaa Al-Din
Smoke rises as people run at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's Presmore
Smoke rises as people run at a site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar al-Bushy
Fire burns in a damaged building at Husen village in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
Fire burns in a damaged building at Husen village in Homs, after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, March 21, 2014. Picture taken during a tour organized by the government. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
