March on the Venezuelan Congress
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seatmore
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. Venezuelan troops dispersed opposition demonstrators with tear gas and blocked anti-government activist Maria Corina Machado, recently stripped of her seat in the National Assembly, from reaching the legislature. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
National Guard troops advance after anti-government protesters set fire to the housing ministry in Caracas more
National Guard troops advance after anti-government protesters set fire to the housing ministry in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014.more
Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Workers of the housing ministry leave the building after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracmore
Workers of the housing ministry leave the building after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Smore
The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government demonstrator throw a gas canister to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERmore
Anti-government demonstrator throw a gas canister to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
National Guardsmen walk with a detained man after the riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silvamore
National Guardsmen walk with a detained man after the riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An opposition supporter listens to Maria Corina Machado as she tries to take a seat at the national assemblmore
An opposition supporter listens to Maria Corina Machado as she tries to take a seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fireman extinguishes a fire at the housing ministry after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Camore
A fireman extinguishes a fire at the housing ministry after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Firefighters rescue a girl who was inside the housing ministry building set on fire by anti-government protmore
Firefighters rescue a girl who was inside the housing ministry building set on fire by anti-government protesters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government demonstrators take cover from police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christimore
Anti-government demonstrators take cover from police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leaves on a motorcycle as she tries to take her seat at more
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leaves on a motorcycle as she tries to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl looks at anti-government demonsrators during a protest in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Vmore
A girl looks at anti-government demonsrators during a protest in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is seen in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silvamore
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is seen in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents inmore
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-governmenmore
A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government protesters riot against the national police in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. more
Anti-government protesters riot against the national police in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
下一个
GM on the stand
The General Motors CEO testifies over the ignition-switch failure controversy which has been linked to at least a dozen deaths.
Pictures of the month: March
Our top photos from the month of March.
Fukushima homecoming
For the first time since the nuclear disaster three years ago, some residents are allowed to return home.
Grim milestone in Syria
At least 150,000 people have been killed in Syria's three-year-old civil war, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.