March on the Venezuelan Congress

<p>Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. Venezuelan troops dispersed opposition demonstrators with tear gas and blocked anti-government activist Maria Corina Machado, recently stripped of her seat in the National Assembly, from reaching the legislature. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. Venezuelan troops dispersed opposition demonstrators with tear gas and blocked anti-government activist Maria Corina Machado, recently stripped of her seat in the National Assembly, from reaching the legislature. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>National Guard troops advance after anti-government protesters set fire to the housing ministry in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

National Guard troops advance after anti-government protesters set fire to the housing ministry in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Workers of the housing ministry leave the building after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Workers of the housing ministry leave the building after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Anti-government demonstrator throw a gas canister to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government demonstrator throw a gas canister to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>National Guardsmen walk with a detained man after the riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

National Guardsmen walk with a detained man after the riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>An opposition supporter listens to Maria Corina Machado as she tries to take a seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An opposition supporter listens to Maria Corina Machado as she tries to take a seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A fireman extinguishes a fire at the housing ministry after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A fireman extinguishes a fire at the housing ministry after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Firefighters rescue a girl who was inside the housing ministry building set on fire by anti-government protesters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Firefighters rescue a girl who was inside the housing ministry building set on fire by anti-government protesters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Anti-government demonstrators take cover from police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government demonstrators take cover from police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leaves on a motorcycle as she tries to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leaves on a motorcycle as she tries to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>A girl looks at anti-government demonsrators during a protest in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

A girl looks at anti-government demonsrators during a protest in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is seen in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is seen in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

<p>Anti-government protesters riot against the national police in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government protesters riot against the national police in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

