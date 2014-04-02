GM on the stand
Grieving mother Rosie Cortinas holds a picture of her deceased son Amador Cortinas as she and fellow families of victims of the GM recall failure hold a news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Family members of victims of the GM recall failure arrive to hold a news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Edward Markey holds a General Motors ignition assembly as he joins family members of victims of the GM recall failure for a news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Crash survivor Samantha Denti and grieving mothers Kim Langley and Laura Christian join fellow family members of victims of the GM recall failure for a news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Family members of victims of the GM recall failure arrive to hold a news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
General Motors CEO Mary Barra arrives to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra is sworn in prior to testifying before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on GM's recall of defective ignition switches, on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
General Motors CEO Mary Barra sits for testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rep. Diana DeGette displays a key ring with a General Motors ignition key and a GM ignition switch mechanism at the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra testifies during a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rep. Bruce Braley holds up what he said was a 20-year-old General Motors giveaway screwdriver with the slogan "Safety Comes First at GM," as he questions GM Chief Executive Mary Barra during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on GM's recall of defective ignition switches, on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
General Motors CEO Mary Barra testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Committee Chairman Tim Murphy and Ranking Member Rep. Diana DeGette confer before General Motors CEO Mary Barra's testifmony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in regard to defective ignition switches on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
General Motors CEO Mary Barra testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on GM's recall of defective ignition switches, on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Jayne Rimer, whose daughter died from injuries in a GM automobile accident, wipes away tears during testimony by General Motors CEO Mary Barra at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra departs after testifying at a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
General Motors CEO Mary Barra talks to reporters after testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
