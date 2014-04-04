版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 5日 星期六 04:22 BJT

Aftershocks in Chile

<p>A damaged car is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. The 8.2 magnitude earthquake was blamed for six deaths and residents have been hit by dozens of aftershocks. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A damaged car is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the normore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A damaged car is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. The 8.2 magnitude earthquake was blamed for six deaths and residents have been hit by dozens of aftershocks. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
1 / 32
<p>Women wait to gave birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Station in the area of the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Women wait to gave birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Station in the area of the local hospitmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Women wait to gave birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Station in the area of the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
2 / 32
<p>New vehicles that were jolted from their parking lots are seen along a road on a hill in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

New vehicles that were jolted from their parking lots are seen along a road on a hill in Iquique's duty fremore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

New vehicles that were jolted from their parking lots are seen along a road on a hill in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
3 / 32
<p>A security worker walks past debris and scattered boxes of merchandise in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A security worker walks past debris and scattered boxes of merchandise in Iquique's duty free zone known asmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A security worker walks past debris and scattered boxes of merchandise in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
4 / 32
<p>Medical staff attend to a newborn (L) and women giving birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Station inside the area of the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Medical staff attend to a newborn (L) and women giving birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Stamore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Medical staff attend to a newborn (L) and women giving birth inside an Army's Special Medical Attention Station inside the area of the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
5 / 32
<p>A damaged truck is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A damaged truck is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the nmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A damaged truck is seen in Iquique's duty free zone known as Zofri, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
6 / 32
<p>Residents gather in a shelter outdoors at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Residents gather in a shelter outdoors at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northemore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Residents gather in a shelter outdoors at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
7 / 32
<p>Mobile phones are charged in a shelter at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Mobile phones are charged in a shelter at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northemore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Mobile phones are charged in a shelter at Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
8 / 32
<p>A man and his baby stay inside a container used as a shelter at the Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A man and his baby stay inside a container used as a shelter at the Alto Hospicio commune after a series ofmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A man and his baby stay inside a container used as a shelter at the Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
9 / 32
<p>A tilted power pole is pictured with tents in the background, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A tilted power pole is pictured with tents in the background, after a series of aftershocks, in the northermore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A tilted power pole is pictured with tents in the background, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
10 / 32
<p>A woman an her newborn baby are transported from the Army's Special Medical Attention Station, where she gave birth, to the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A woman an her newborn baby are transported from the Army's Special Medical Attention Station, where she gamore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A woman an her newborn baby are transported from the Army's Special Medical Attention Station, where she gave birth, to the local hospital, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
11 / 32
<p>Residents push strollers along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique, Chile April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Residents push strollers along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershockmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Residents push strollers along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune after a series of aftershocks in the northern port of Iquique, Chile April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
12 / 32
<p>Fishermen look at sunken boats, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Fishermen look at sunken boats, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 201more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Fishermen look at sunken boats, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
13 / 32
<p>A woman poses for a picture for a friend (not pictured) while sitting on cracks on the road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A woman poses for a picture for a friend (not pictured) while sitting on cracks on the road leading to Altomore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A woman poses for a picture for a friend (not pictured) while sitting on cracks on the road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
14 / 32
<p>A cameraman records near cars caught under rubble after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Chile - it was the strongest of several aftershocks that followed a huge 8.2-magnitude quake, which triggered a tsunami, that is blamed for six deaths in the same region. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A cameraman records near cars caught under rubble after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A cameraman records near cars caught under rubble after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Chile - it was the strongest of several aftershocks that followed a huge 8.2-magnitude quake, which triggered a tsunami, that is blamed for six deaths in the same region. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
15 / 32
<p>Residents walk to higher ground after a 7.6 magnitude quake, following an earthquake and tsunami the day before, in the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Residents walk to higher ground after a 7.6 magnitude quake, following an earthquake and tsunami the day bemore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Residents walk to higher ground after a 7.6 magnitude quake, following an earthquake and tsunami the day before, in the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
16 / 32
<p>A resident looks at debris around a home after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A resident looks at debris around a home after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique Amore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A resident looks at debris around a home after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
17 / 32
<p>Fishermen inspect the damage caused by an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool</p>

Fishermen inspect the damage caused by an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, Aprmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Fishermen inspect the damage caused by an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool

Close
18 / 32
<p>A rescue worker inspects a car caught under a landslide after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

A rescue worker inspects a car caught under a landslide after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern pomore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A rescue worker inspects a car caught under a landslide after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero

Close
19 / 32
<p>A man walks past a row of shops destroyed in a blaze after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida</p>

A man walks past a row of shops destroyed in a blaze after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A man walks past a row of shops destroyed in a blaze after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida

Close
20 / 32
<p>Vehicles and boats lie on the shore after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

Vehicles and boats lie on the shore after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014.more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Vehicles and boats lie on the shore after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero

Close
21 / 32
<p>Firefighters battle a blaze started after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida</p>

Firefighters battle a blaze started after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Firefighters battle a blaze started after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida

Close
22 / 32
<p>Fishermen inspect a boat washed onto a dock after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida</p>

Fishermen inspect a boat washed onto a dock after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014.more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Fishermen inspect a boat washed onto a dock after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hector Merida

Close
23 / 32
<p>Soldiers guard a supermarket to prevent looting after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

Soldiers guard a supermarket to prevent looting after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Soldiers guard a supermarket to prevent looting after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero

Close
24 / 32
<p>Fishermen inspect boats sunk after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

Fishermen inspect boats sunk after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Fishermen inspect boats sunk after a tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero

Close
25 / 32
<p>People are evacuated from their shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, Chile, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People are evacuated from their shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, Chile, April 1, 2014. REmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

People are evacuated from their shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, Chile, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 32
<p>People stand in line to buy fuel after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool</p>

People stand in line to buy fuel after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

People stand in line to buy fuel after an earthquake and tsunami hit the northern port of Iquique April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo/Pool

Close
27 / 32
<p>Residents walk to higher ground after a Tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, south of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

Residents walk to higher ground after a Tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, south of Santiago on the southernmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Residents walk to higher ground after a Tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, south of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
28 / 32
<p>Residents stay on the top floor of their building during a vertical evacuation after a tsunami alarm in Iquique city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero</p>

Residents stay on the top floor of their building during a vertical evacuation after a tsunami alarm in Iqumore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Residents stay on the top floor of their building during a vertical evacuation after a tsunami alarm in Iquique city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cristian Vivero

Close
29 / 32
<p>Residents take their belongings to higher ground after a tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra</p>

Residents take their belongings to higher ground after a tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, April 1, 2014. Rmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Residents take their belongings to higher ground after a tsunami alarm in Talcahuano city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra

Close
30 / 32
<p>An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, April 1, 2014. REUmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
31 / 32
<p>An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An elderly person is evacuated from a shelter after a tsunami alarm in Antofagasta city, north of Santiago on the southern Pacific coast, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
The search for Flight 370

The search for Flight 370

下一个

The search for Flight 370

The search for Flight 370

The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.

2014年 4月 4日
Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Syrian refugees in Lebanon

There are now over one million Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

2014年 4月 4日
Crossing the razor-wire fence

Crossing the razor-wire fence

African migrants attempt to climb a border fence between Morocco and Spain's Melilla.

2014年 4月 4日
Struggle to survive in the Amazon

Struggle to survive in the Amazon

The dense rainforest in Brazil's Acre state is home to several indigenous groups, from the Huni Kui to the Ashaninka and Madija.

2014年 4月 4日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐