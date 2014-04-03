版本:
中国
2014年 4月 4日

Crossing the razor-wire fence

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. Spain has more than doubled the strength of security forces at Melilla, after about 500 people stormed its fences in the biggest border rush for years earlier this month. Immigrants from all over Africa regularly dare the razor-wire fences of Spanish enclaves Ceuta and Melilla, which are surrounded by Moroccan territory and sea. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during their latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. Spain has more than doubled the strength of security forces at Melilla, after about 500 people stormed its fences in the biggest border rush for years earlier this month. Immigrants from all over Africa regularly dare the razor-wire fences of Spanish enclaves Ceuta and Melilla, which are surrounded by Moroccan territory and sea. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>A Spanish Civil Guard (R) approaches African migrants sitting on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

A Spanish Civil Guard (R) approaches African migrants sitting on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

An African migrant scales a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

African migrants sit on top of a border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>An African migrant gives water to a fellow migrant while sitting on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

An African migrant gives water to a fellow migrant while sitting on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

African migrants sit on top of a border fence covered in razor wire between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>Moroccan soldiers carry an African migrant away on a stretcher on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

Moroccan soldiers carry an African migrant away on a stretcher on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

<p>Moroccan soldiers guard African migrants after they attempted to cross into Spanish territory, on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

2014年 4月 4日

Moroccan soldiers guard African migrants after they attempted to cross into Spanish territory, on the Moroccan side of a border fence with Spain's north African enclave of Melilla, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

