Syrian refugees in Lebanon

<p>Syrian children cry inside a tent at a refugee camp in the city of Tyre, in southern Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Syrian children cry inside a tent at a refugee camp in the city of Tyre, in southern Lebanon January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

<p>Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Shams al-Mohamad, a 6-year-old Syrian girl, lies on a stretcher as she looks at her sister Marwa at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Syrian refugee children chant slogans at an abandoned school in the Wady Khaled area, northern Lebanon November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Syrian refugee children chant slogans at an abandoned school in the Wady Khaled area, northern Lebanon November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>A Syrian refugee child who fled the violence from the Syrian town of Flita, near Yabroud, poses for a photograph at the border town of Arsal, in the eastern Bekaa Valley March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee child who fled the violence from the Syrian town of Flita, near Yabroud, poses for a photograph at the border town of Arsal, in the eastern Bekaa Valley March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Hassan Abdallah

<p>A young Syrian girl eats noodles in a government school that she is residing in with her family, after fleeing from Damascus, in the Lebanese town of Marj, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alia Haju</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A young Syrian girl eats noodles in a government school that she is residing in with her family, after fleeing from Damascus, in the Lebanese town of Marj, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alia Haju

<p>A Syrian family fleeing the violence in their country, sit inside their car as they queue at the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Masnaa December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian family fleeing the violence in their country, sit inside their car as they queue at the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Masnaa December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>Syrian men, fleeing the violence in Syria, walk through the unofficial crossing that leads to the Lebanese border village of Wadi Khaled, northern Lebanon near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Syrian men, fleeing the violence in Syria, walk through the unofficial crossing that leads to the Lebanese border village of Wadi Khaled, northern Lebanon near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A Syrian refugee stands on mattresses inside a school where he temporarily lives with his family in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syrian border, in north Lebanon July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee stands on mattresses inside a school where he temporarily lives with his family in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syrian border, in north Lebanon July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>A Syrian refugee with an amputated leg, sits with another, who both fled the violence in the Syrian town of Qusair, at a temporary home, in the hillside town of Arsal in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee with an amputated leg, sits with another, who both fled the violence in the Syrian town of Qusair, at a temporary home, in the hillside town of Arsal in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

<p>Syrian refugees from the town of Qara gather around a fire to keep themselves warm in a Syrian refugee camp on the Lebanese border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alia Haju</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Syrian refugees from the town of Qara gather around a fire to keep themselves warm in a Syrian refugee camp on the Lebanese border town of Arsal, in eastern Bekaa Valley December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alia Haju

<p>A man walks while holding a baby as Syrian refugees cross the Lebanese-Syrian border of al-Masnaa July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A man walks while holding a baby as Syrian refugees cross the Lebanese-Syrian border of al-Masnaa July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A Syrian refugee woman gives her child a shower in the kitchen of an abandoned school in Wadi Khaled area, northern Lebanon September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee woman gives her child a shower in the kitchen of an abandoned school in Wadi Khaled area, northern Lebanon September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Children of Syrian refugees ride on a motorcycle in Masharih Al-Qaa in Bekaa Valley October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Children of Syrian refugees ride on a motorcycle in Masharih Al-Qaa in Bekaa Valley October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A Syrian girl leans over a suitcase on the Lebanese-Syrian border town of al-Masnaa July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Afif Diab</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian girl leans over a suitcase on the Lebanese-Syrian border town of al-Masnaa July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Afif Diab

<p>A Syrian refugee who fled the violence in the Syrian town of Qusair, stands at a temporary home, in the hillside town of Arsal in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee who fled the violence in the Syrian town of Qusair, stands at a temporary home, in the hillside town of Arsal in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

<p>Homeless Syrian children are seen along a street in Beirut July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>A Syrian refugee boy waits at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as they receive aid in Tripoli, northern Lebanon April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee boy waits at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as they receive aid in Tripoli, northern Lebanon April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Syrian refugee children play in Sidon, southern Lebanon March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

<p>Syrians carry their belongings as they arrive by foot in Wadi Khaled area, northern Lebanon, near the Lebanese-Syrian border April 28, 2011. REUTERS/ Omar Ibrahim</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Syrians carry their belongings as they arrive by foot in Wadi Khaled area, northern Lebanon, near the Lebanese-Syrian border April 28, 2011. REUTERS/ Omar Ibrahim

<p>A homeless Syrian man and his children sit along a street in Beirut July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>Bara'a, a Syrian girl who fled with her family the violence from Jarajir, near the southern town of Qara, washes her doll's hair outside a tent, at the Lebanese border town of Arsal, in the eastern Bekaa Valley November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Bara'a, a Syrian girl who fled with her family the violence from Jarajir, near the southern town of Qara, washes her doll's hair outside a tent, at the Lebanese border town of Arsal, in the eastern Bekaa Valley November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A Syrian refugee child flashes victory signs at the northern Lebanese village of Wadi Khaled near the Lebanese-Syrian border, as a Syrian flag flutters on the Syrian side of the border May 22, 2011. . REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee child flashes victory signs at the northern Lebanese village of Wadi Khaled near the Lebanese-Syrian border, as a Syrian flag flutters on the Syrian side of the border May 22, 2011. . REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>A Palestinian girl, who had been living at Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, looks out of a bus window, as the bus arrives at the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Masnaa December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Palestinian girl, who had been living at Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, looks out of a bus window, as the bus arrives at the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Masnaa December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>A Syrian refugee child sleeps at a mosque at the northern Lebanese border village of Boqaya, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee child sleeps at a mosque at the northern Lebanese border village of Boqaya, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Palestinian women, who had been living at Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, wait outside the Lebanese immigration authority to have their papers stamped at the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Masnaa December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Palestinian women, who had been living at Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, wait outside the Lebanese immigration authority to have their papers stamped at the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Masnaa December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>A Syrian refugee boy gets his hair cut as other refugees watch at a disused four-story mall housing them in Deddeh village, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee boy gets his hair cut as other refugees watch at a disused four-story mall housing them in Deddeh village, northern Lebanon, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>Syrian refugee children play at a camp in Terbol in the Bekaa Valley, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Syrian refugee children play at a camp in Terbol in the Bekaa Valley, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

<p>A Syrian with an amputated hand, injured during the fighting between Syrian troops and anti-government forces in Bab Amr of Homs city in Syria, speaks to a French delegation at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian with an amputated hand, injured during the fighting between Syrian troops and anti-government forces in Bab Amr of Homs city in Syria, speaks to a French delegation at a hospital in Tripoli, northern Lebanon March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Syrian refugees receive food and humanitarian aid at the northern Lebanese village of Wadi Khaled, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

Syrian refugees receive food and humanitarian aid at the northern Lebanese village of Wadi Khaled, near the Lebanese-Syrian border, May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A Syrian refugee woman reacts where she is staying temporarily with her relatives at a school in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syria border in north Lebanon July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian refugee woman reacts where she is staying temporarily with her relatives at a school in Wadi Khaled town, near the Syria border in north Lebanon July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>A nurse from the International Medical Corps treats a sick Syrian refugee child, whose family fled the violence in the Syrian town of Tel Kelakh, at the northern Lebanese border village of Wadi Khaled May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A nurse from the International Medical Corps treats a sick Syrian refugee child, whose family fled the violence in the Syrian town of Tel Kelakh, at the northern Lebanese border village of Wadi Khaled May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

<p>A Syrian woman carries a child in her lap as she sits in front her tent, with another child peeking out from it, at Kfar Zabad refugee camp in Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

2014年 4月 4日 星期五

A Syrian woman carries a child in her lap as she sits in front her tent, with another child peeking out from it, at Kfar Zabad refugee camp in Bekaa valley in eastern Lebanon, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

