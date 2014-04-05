版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 5日 星期六 22:15 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during the latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during the latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
1 / 20
<p>Fishermen try to salvage their boats in the aftermath of an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta</p>

Fishermen try to salvage their boats in the aftermath of an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern pomore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Fishermen try to salvage their boats in the aftermath of an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta

Close
2 / 20
<p>A flag flies at half staff as workers look out over the mud and debris as search work continues from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A flag flies at half staff as workers look out over the mud and debris as search work continues from a massmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A flag flies at half staff as workers look out over the mud and debris as search work continues from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
3 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents inmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
4 / 20
<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, March 29, 2014. The party announced that its leader Darth Vader has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission to register as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiemore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, March 29, 2014. The party announced that its leader Darth Vader has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission to register as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Palestinian woman touches her face after an Israeli border police officer sprayed her with pepper spray during confrontations at a Land Day protest outside Jerusalem's Old City, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Palestinian woman touches her face after an Israeli border police officer sprayed her with pepper spray dmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A Palestinian woman touches her face after an Israeli border police officer sprayed her with pepper spray during confrontations at a Land Day protest outside Jerusalem's Old City, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 20
<p>An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barremore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
7 / 20
<p>A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attend an election campaign in Herat province, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attendmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attend an election campaign in Herat province, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
8 / 20
<p>Mary Theresa Ruddy, whose daughter Kelly was killed in 2010 when she lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, holds a picture of the vehicle, while her husband Leo holds a photo of their daughter at the Senate Commerce and Transportation Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Insurance subcommittee in Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Mary Theresa Ruddy, whose daughter Kelly was killed in 2010 when she lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet Cobmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Mary Theresa Ruddy, whose daughter Kelly was killed in 2010 when she lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, holds a picture of the vehicle, while her husband Leo holds a photo of their daughter at the Senate Commerce and Transportation Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Insurance subcommittee in Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
9 / 20
<p>Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas, Venezuela, Apmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
10 / 20
<p>President Obama stands alone as he makes a statement about the shooting at Fort Hood in Texas, while in Chicago, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Obama stands alone as he makes a statement about the shooting at Fort Hood in Texas, while in Chimore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

President Obama stands alone as he makes a statement about the shooting at Fort Hood in Texas, while in Chicago, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
11 / 20
<p>Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shormore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
12 / 20
<p>An ethnic Kaman internally displaced person living in a Rohingya refugee camp shows a ticket given to him after giving his data as part of a national census, in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, Myanmar, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

An ethnic Kaman internally displaced person living in a Rohingya refugee camp shows a ticket given to him amore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

An ethnic Kaman internally displaced person living in a Rohingya refugee camp shows a ticket given to him after giving his data as part of a national census, in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, Myanmar, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Palestinian boy climbs a fence as he watches members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas during a military graduation ceremony in Gaza City, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy climbs a fence as he watches members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas duringmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A Palestinian boy climbs a fence as he watches members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas during a military graduation ceremony in Gaza City, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
14 / 20
<p>People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftersmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
15 / 20
<p>People cast shadows as they pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II on the ninth anniversary of his death in Wadowice, the birthplace of the Polish pope, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

People cast shadows as they pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II on the ninth anniversary of himore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

People cast shadows as they pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II on the ninth anniversary of his death in Wadowice, the birthplace of the Polish pope, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
16 / 20
<p>A villager holds a red flag as he waits to signal an arriving helicopter at Basa Village Development Committee in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A villager holds a red flag as he waits to signal an arriving helicopter at Basa Village Development Commitmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A villager holds a red flag as he waits to signal an arriving helicopter at Basa Village Development Committee in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 20
<p>A protester cries during clashes with police officers at a demonstration in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, Cambodia, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

A protester cries during clashes with police officers at a demonstration in front of the Phnom Penh Municipmore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A protester cries during clashes with police officers at a demonstration in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, Cambodia, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
18 / 20
<p>A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, more

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 20
<p>Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steemore

2014年 4月 5日 星期六

Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
The Rwanda genocide

The Rwanda genocide

下一个

The Rwanda genocide

The Rwanda genocide

Scenes from the genocide in Rwanda and its aftermath, which began twenty years ago this week.

2014年 4月 5日
On the Afghan campaign trail

On the Afghan campaign trail

Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.

2014年 4月 5日
Aftershocks in Chile

Aftershocks in Chile

Residents survey the damage after an earthquake and tsunami in Chile.

2014年 4月 5日
The search for Flight 370

The search for Flight 370

The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.

2014年 4月 4日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐