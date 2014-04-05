The Rwanda genocide
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT ADVISORY. Belgian troops are preparing to inspect the city of Kigali April 11, more
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT ADVISORY. Belgian troops are preparing to inspect the city of Kigali April 11, 1994 on the sixth-day of violence raging in the central African state of Rwanda. REUTERS/Stringer
Corpses of massacre victims lay rotting in the forest midway between Tanzania border and Rwandan capital ofmore
Corpses of massacre victims lay rotting in the forest midway between Tanzania border and Rwandan capital of Kigali May 6, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Dead Rwandans lie along the side of the road May 8, 1994 some 70 kilometers north of the Rwanda/Tanzania bomore
Dead Rwandans lie along the side of the road May 8, 1994 some 70 kilometers north of the Rwanda/Tanzania border. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Ugandan fishermen pile up corpses for burial at Kasensero village 130 miles southwest of Kampala, Uganda Mamore
Ugandan fishermen pile up corpses for burial at Kasensero village 130 miles southwest of Kampala, Uganda May 20, 1994. The bodies were carried by Akagera river from Rwanda into Lake Victoria. REUTERS/Stringer
An amputee moves past three Tutsi refugees huddled together to protect themselves against the cold and dampmore
An amputee moves past three Tutsi refugees huddled together to protect themselves against the cold and damp May 20 1994 in this camp in southern Rwanda. An estimated 500,000 people have been killed in fighting between the Tutsi and Hutu peoples. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Bodies of Rwandan civilians killed during recent fighting, cover a road in the Rwandan capital of Kigali Mamore
Bodies of Rwandan civilians killed during recent fighting, cover a road in the Rwandan capital of Kigali May 22, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
Rwandan Patriotic Front rebels load mortars and other ammunition onto a truck May 23, 1994 before advancingmore
Rwandan Patriotic Front rebels load mortars and other ammunition onto a truck May 23, 1994 before advancing after their victory in taking the Kanombe barracks from government troops. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwanda Patriotic Front rebels inspect the wreckage at the site of the plane where Rwandan and Burundian premore
Rwanda Patriotic Front rebels inspect the wreckage at the site of the plane where Rwandan and Burundian presidents were killed May 26, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwandan orphans hide in a nearby house of their orphanage after it was hit by shelling May 28, 1994. REUTEmore
Rwandan orphans hide in a nearby house of their orphanage after it was hit by shelling May 28, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwandan refugees cross the Rusumo border to Tanzania from Rwanda May 30, 1994 carrying their belongings. Thmore
Rwandan refugees cross the Rusumo border to Tanzania from Rwanda May 30, 1994 carrying their belongings. The 250,000 refugees fled their country due to fighting between government troops and the RPF after the government took over the control of the Tanzania Rwanda border at Akagera river bridge southeast of Rwanda. REUTERS/Jeremiah Kamau
Some 500 Tutsi civilians massacred by Hutu militia lie in a church where they were killed in Rwanda, June 1more
Some 500 Tutsi civilians massacred by Hutu militia lie in a church where they were killed in Rwanda, June 17, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Friends and relatives lift a man wounded by a mortar fired by the RPF at a downtown government held area inmore
Friends and relatives lift a man wounded by a mortar fired by the RPF at a downtown government held area in Kigali, Rwanda July 1, 1994. Four civilians died and 10 were wounded in the shelling. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A Rwandan Patriotic Front rebel observes a nail-spiked club found near a militia checkpoint which was abandmore
A Rwandan Patriotic Front rebel observes a nail-spiked club found near a militia checkpoint which was abandoned after the rebel victory in Kigali, Rwanda July 7, 1994. Such weapons were used by the militia to slaughter of hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and opposition Hutus. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwandan government soldiers atop a tank equipped with a 90mm gun flee in front of advancing RPF forces withmore
Rwandan government soldiers atop a tank equipped with a 90mm gun flee in front of advancing RPF forces with civilians, July 17, 1994. The rebels advanced towards the border city of Gicenyi pushing civilians into exile. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Zaire soldiers inspect piles of weapons confiscated to Rwandan government troops after they fled the bordermore
Zaire soldiers inspect piles of weapons confiscated to Rwandan government troops after they fled the border city of Gicenyi, Rwanda July 18, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A Rwandan boy covers his face from the stench of dead bodies July 19, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A Rwandan boy covers his face from the stench of dead bodies July 19, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A young child, too weak to walk, one of some 150 Rwandan children picked up off the street by the Red Crossmore
A young child, too weak to walk, one of some 150 Rwandan children picked up off the street by the Red Cross is carried by another child after arriving at an orphanage near Goma July 19, 1994. The children were lost in the chaos as hundreds of thousands of Rwandan refugees fled across the border to safety in neighboring Zaire. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A Rwandan refugee girl stares at a mass grave where dozens of bodies have been laid to rest July 20, 1994. more
A Rwandan refugee girl stares at a mass grave where dozens of bodies have been laid to rest July 20, 1994. Rwandan refugees who escaped from fighting between government troops and RPF rebels are dying by the hundreds of dehydration, lack of food and cholera. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A dying Rwandan woman tries breastfeeding her child next to hundreds of corpses waiting to be buried at a mmore
A dying Rwandan woman tries breastfeeding her child next to hundreds of corpses waiting to be buried at a mass grave near the Munigi refugee camp, 20 km north of Goma, where thousands of refugees are succumbing to cholera or dehydration, July 23, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A Rwandan soldier suffering from cholera tries to sustain himself within a makeshift military hospital in Gmore
A Rwandan soldier suffering from cholera tries to sustain himself within a makeshift military hospital in Goma in the country formerly known as Zaire July 26, 1994. Some 300 soldiers have died of cholera within a week. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwandan refugees carry food supplies away from a distribution point after the food was given out from the Rmore
Rwandan refugees carry food supplies away from a distribution point after the food was given out from the Red Cross July 28, 1994. At least 400,000 refugees live in Kibumba camp. REUTERS/Ulli Michel
A Rwandan woman collapses with her baby on her back alongside the road connecting Kibumba refugee camp and more
A Rwandan woman collapses with her baby on her back alongside the road connecting Kibumba refugee camp and Goma, July 28, 1994. Aid officials say that refugees dying at a rate of 1,800 per day but more and more are returning back to Rwanda. REUTERS/Ulli Michel
A Rwandan refugee walks through a field on his way to a mass grave carrying the body of his baby who died omore
A Rwandan refugee walks through a field on his way to a mass grave carrying the body of his baby who died of cholera July 29, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A Hutu woman and her children take a rest on the edge of the French security zone on the border of the counmore
A Hutu woman and her children take a rest on the edge of the French security zone on the border of the country formerly known as Zaire August 16, 1994. REUTERS/Patrick De Noirmont
Three Rwandan orphans in medical treatment wait to be washed by relief workers at Ndoshu orphanage, August more
Three Rwandan orphans in medical treatment wait to be washed by relief workers at Ndoshu orphanage, August 16, 1994. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A little Hutu girl sits tensely within a crowd of some 10,000 Rwandan refugees who were stopped from crossimore
A little Hutu girl sits tensely within a crowd of some 10,000 Rwandan refugees who were stopped from crossing into Zaire after the border was closed while French troops patrol the border area August 21, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwandan children dance in a circle in the shadow of one of several volcanoes which loom over the Rwandan remore
Rwandan children dance in a circle in the shadow of one of several volcanoes which loom over the Rwandan refugee camps March 15, 1995. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwandan militia from the Panzi refugee camp flee October 27, 1996 after an area near their camp was shelledmore
Rwandan militia from the Panzi refugee camp flee October 27, 1996 after an area near their camp was shelled by ethnic Tutsi rebels. Some 500,000 Rwandan refugees from around Goma and Bukavu are thought to be on the move after fighting between the Zaire military and the ethnic Tutsi rebels. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A refugee woman checks her friend's hair for insects at a refugee camp near Giseny, Rwanda close to the bormore
A refugee woman checks her friend's hair for insects at a refugee camp near Giseny, Rwanda close to the border with the country formerly known as Zaire November 10, 1996. Tutsi rebels controlling a swathe of eastern Zaire have agreed to open up a humanitarian corridor to enable relief workers to reach Hutu refugees trapped and scattered by fighting in the area. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Rwandan Hutu refugees rest on the side of the road next to the old Mugunga refugee camp near the border towmore
Rwandan Hutu refugees rest on the side of the road next to the old Mugunga refugee camp near the border town of Goma in the country formerly known as Zaire November 16, 1996. Hundreds of thousands of refugees fled the Mugunga and Sake refugee camps and were returning to Rwanda after being in Zaire for more than two years. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rwandan Hutu refugee man and a child lay injured on the ground with broken legs after a food riot broke omore
A Rwandan Hutu refugee man and a child lay injured on the ground with broken legs after a food riot broke out near the border town of Goma in the country formerly known as Zaire November 16, 1996. The riot broke out after a UN aid work tried to hand out food to the refugees. Several people including a child were injured. Hundreds of thousands of refugees fled the Mugunga and Sake refugee camps Thursday and are returning to Rwanda after being in Zaire for more than two years. REUTERS/Stringer
Rwandan Hutu refugees stand in line at the Mukungwa transit camp waiting for transport to Kigali November 1more
Rwandan Hutu refugees stand in line at the Mukungwa transit camp waiting for transport to Kigali November 19, 1996. Thousands of Rwandan Hutu refugees fled camps in Zaire and returned to their home country. REUTERS/Stringer
Rwandan Red Cross workers help refugees in Gisyne, Rwanda November 17, 1996. Rwandan radio quoted reports fmore
Rwandan Red Cross workers help refugees in Gisyne, Rwanda November 17, 1996. Rwandan radio quoted reports from the west of the country as saying that more than half a million refugees have now crossed the border into Rwanda. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rwandan Hutu refugee woman helps her daughter with an IV at the local hospital in the town of Goma Novembmore
A Rwandan Hutu refugee woman helps her daughter with an IV at the local hospital in the town of Goma November 17, 1996. Hundreds of thousands of refugees fled the Mugunga and Sake refugee camps and are returning to Rwanda after having been in Zaire for more than two years. REUTERS/John Parkin
Refugee children who became separated from their parents during the exodus from the country formerly known more
Refugee children who became separated from their parents during the exodus from the country formerly known as Zaire look out from the back of the Red Cross truck taking them to the city of Byumba, Rwanda November 18, 1996. There are more than 3,000 such cases who are being cared for in refugee transit centers on the road between Goma and Kigali. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
Rwandan Hutu refugees staying at the Mukaruka transit camp wait for transport to Kigali November 19, 1996. more
Rwandan Hutu refugees staying at the Mukaruka transit camp wait for transport to Kigali November 19, 1996. Thousands of Rwandan Hutu refugees fled camps in the country formerly known as Zaire and returned to their home country of Rwanda. REUTERS/Stringer
A Rwandan refugee who traveled from Bukavu in the country formerly known as Zaire with several thousand othmore
A Rwandan refugee who traveled from Bukavu in the country formerly known as Zaire with several thousand others shivers in the early morning hours November 30, 1996 before getting back on the road to the border. He is part of a group of some 20,000 refugees, many suffering from disease and malnutrition, who have made their way into Goma after being on the road for over one month. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka
A dead refugee woman lies on the main road from Tanzania to Rwanda's border as Rwandan refugees file past omore
A dead refugee woman lies on the main road from Tanzania to Rwanda's border as Rwandan refugees file past on their way home December 19, 1996. Tanzania has given Rwandan Hutu refugees up to the end of December to return to their country. REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
On the Afghan campaign trail
Afghan presidential candidates stump for votes.
Aftershocks in Chile
Residents survey the damage after an earthquake and tsunami in Chile.
The search for Flight 370
The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.
Syrian refugees in Lebanon
There are now over one million Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.