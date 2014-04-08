版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 9日 星期三 07:27 BJT

Portraits of a militia

<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central African Republic April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central Africamore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central African Republic April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 16
<p>A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 16
<p>A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village ofmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April more

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. more

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 16
<p>Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 20more

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8more

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 16
<p>A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before they patrol the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before themore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before they patrol the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 16
<p>Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 16
<p>A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 20more

2014年 4月 9日 星期三

A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
When politicians fight

When politicians fight

下一个

When politicians fight

When politicians fight

Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.

2014年 4月 9日
Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

2014年 4月 8日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 4月 5日
The Rwanda genocide

The Rwanda genocide

Scenes from the genocide in Rwanda and its aftermath, which began twenty years ago this week.

2014年 4月 5日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐