Portraits of a militia
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central Africamore
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in village of Zawa, Central African Republic April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zmore
A female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village ofmore
A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gmore
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April more
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, stands during a patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. more
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 20more
Anti-balakas, Christian militias, look on before they begin their patrol in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8more
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before themore
A masked member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, adjusts the scarf of his female comrade before they patrol the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTEmore
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrols outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERSmore
Members of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 20more
A member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, walks with his weapons in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
下一个
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Gaza by night
Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.
The Rwanda genocide
Scenes from the genocide in Rwanda and its aftermath, which began twenty years ago this week.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.