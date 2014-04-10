版本:
Mining amid conflict

<p>A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga in Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A prospector shows gold found near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A prospector pans for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Prospectors take a break as they pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A boy takes a break as he searches for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Gold nuggets are seen in a prospector's basin, near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Boys pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

