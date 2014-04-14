版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 14日 星期一 09:34 BJT

Bubba Watson wins Masters

<p>Masters champion Bubba Watson is helped with his traditional green jacket by last year's champion Adam Scott of Australia after the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Masters champion Bubba Watson is helped with his traditional green jacket by last year's champion Adam Scotmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Masters champion Bubba Watson is helped with his traditional green jacket by last year's champion Adam Scott of Australia after the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson waves after receiving the traditional green jacket. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Bubba Watson waves after receiving the traditional green jacket. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson waves after receiving the traditional green jacket. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
2 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Bubba Watson celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
3 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson reacts after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Bubba Watson reacts after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson reacts after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
4 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson hugs caddie Ted Scott after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Bubba Watson hugs caddie Ted Scott after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson hugs caddie Ted Scott after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
5 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson walks on the 15th hole with his caddie Ted Scott. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Bubba Watson walks on the 15th hole with his caddie Ted Scott. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson walks on the 15th hole with his caddie Ted Scott. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson bites his club after a good tee shot on the 16th hole. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Bubba Watson bites his club after a good tee shot on the 16th hole. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson bites his club after a good tee shot on the 16th hole. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
8 / 35
<p>Fans of British golfer Lee Westwood follow his play during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Fans of British golfer Lee Westwood follow his play during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Fans of British golfer Lee Westwood follow his play during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 35
<p>Matt Kuchar gets his ball from Ricky Earl of Toronto after it landed on his lap on the 18th hole. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Matt Kuchar gets his ball from Ricky Earl of Toronto after it landed on his lap on the 18th hole. REUTERS/Mmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Matt Kuchar gets his ball from Ricky Earl of Toronto after it landed on his lap on the 18th hole. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 35
<p>Britain's Ian Poulter reacts after his tee shot on the second hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Britain's Ian Poulter reacts after his tee shot on the second hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Blamore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Britain's Ian Poulter reacts after his tee shot on the second hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 35
<p>Former Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia celebrates as he finishes play during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Former Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia celebrates as he finishes play during the final round. REUTmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Former Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia celebrates as he finishes play during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson acknowledges the gallery after making a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Bubba Watson acknowledges the gallery after making a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the second round. more

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson acknowledges the gallery after making a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 35
<p>Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy consults with his caddie before hitting from the azaleas on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy consults with his caddie before hitting from the azaleas on the 13th hole dmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy consults with his caddie before hitting from the azaleas on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
14 / 35
<p>Patrons sleep on the 15th tee during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Patrons sleep on the 15th tee during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Patrons sleep on the 15th tee during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 35
<p>Canada's Mike Weir crosses Rae's creek on the 13th hole to look at the green before chipping from the fairway. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Canada's Mike Weir crosses Rae's creek on the 13th hole to look at the green before chipping from the fairwmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Canada's Mike Weir crosses Rae's creek on the 13th hole to look at the green before chipping from the fairway. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 35
<p>Billly Horschel reacts after making an eagle on the second hole during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Billly Horschel reacts after making an eagle on the second hole during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snydmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Billly Horschel reacts after making an eagle on the second hole during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
17 / 35
<p>Australia's Adam Scott misses a chip on the 15th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Australia's Adam Scott misses a chip on the 15th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Australia's Adam Scott misses a chip on the 15th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson takes his driver out with his caddie Tedd Scott as they prepare to tee off on the third hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Bubba Watson takes his driver out with his caddie Tedd Scott as they prepare to tee off on the third hole dmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson takes his driver out with his caddie Tedd Scott as they prepare to tee off on the third hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 35
<p>U.S. golfer Lucas Glover hits from the sand on the 18th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

U.S. golfer Lucas Glover hits from the sand on the 18th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

more

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

U.S. golfer Lucas Glover hits from the sand on the 18th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 35
<p>Patrons supporting South Africa's Louis Oosthuzien stand along the first hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Patrons supporting South Africa's Louis Oosthuzien stand along the first hole during the third round. REUTEmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Patrons supporting South Africa's Louis Oosthuzien stand along the first hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 35
<p>Canada's Mike Weir hits a shot on the first hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Canada's Mike Weir hits a shot on the first hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Canada's Mike Weir hits a shot on the first hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
22 / 35
<p>Australia's Adam Scott walks over a bridge to the 13th hole with caddie Steve Williams during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Australia's Adam Scott walks over a bridge to the 13th hole with caddie Steve Williams during the third roumore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Australia's Adam Scott walks over a bridge to the 13th hole with caddie Steve Williams during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
23 / 35
<p>Jordan Spieth watches his shot from the sand trap hit the seventh green during the third round. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Jordan Spieth watches his shot from the sand trap hit the seventh green during the third round. REUTERS/Jimmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Jordan Spieth watches his shot from the sand trap hit the seventh green during the third round. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 35
<p>Adam Scott hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Adam Scott hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Adam Scott hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
25 / 35
<p>Britain's Lee Westwood reacts to his shot on the second hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Britain's Lee Westwood reacts to his shot on the second hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snydermore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Britain's Lee Westwood reacts to his shot on the second hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
26 / 35
<p>Patrons cross the second fairway behind Mike Weir and his caddie Bill Heim during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Patrons cross the second fairway behind Mike Weir and his caddie Bill Heim during the third round. REUTERS/more

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Patrons cross the second fairway behind Mike Weir and his caddie Bill Heim during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
27 / 35
<p>The sun lights the flag on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

The sun lights the flag on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

The sun lights the flag on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
28 / 35
<p>Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
29 / 35
<p>Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell hits from the bushes on the 10th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell hits from the bushes on the 10th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell hits from the bushes on the 10th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
30 / 35
<p>Bubba Watson reacts as he misses an eagle putt on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Bubba Watson reacts as he misses an eagle putt on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blakemore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Bubba Watson reacts as he misses an eagle putt on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
31 / 35
<p>Dustin Johnson looks for his ball on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Dustin Johnson looks for his ball on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Dustin Johnson looks for his ball on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
32 / 35
<p>A scorekeeper peers through a hole in the leaderboard. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A scorekeeper peers through a hole in the leaderboard. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

A scorekeeper peers through a hole in the leaderboard. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
33 / 35
<p>South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen looks for his ball in the water on the 15th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen looks for his ball in the water on the 15th hole during the second round. Rmore

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen looks for his ball in the water on the 15th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
34 / 35
<p>Sweden's Jonas Blixt walks along the 15th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Sweden's Jonas Blixt walks along the 15th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 4月 14日 星期一

Sweden's Jonas Blixt walks along the 15th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Best of the Paralympics

Best of the Paralympics

下一个

Best of the Paralympics

Best of the Paralympics

Highs and lows from the Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi.

2014年 3月 14日
Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Paralympics Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games.

2014年 3月 8日
Closing ceremony in Sochi

Closing ceremony in Sochi

Highlights from the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 24日
Best of Sochi

Best of Sochi

Highlights from the 2014 Winter Olympics.

2014年 2月 24日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐