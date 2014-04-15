版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 15日 星期二 09:13 BJT

Inferno in Chile

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 13, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
1 / 35
<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elismore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
2 / 35
<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elismore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
3 / 35
<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elismore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
4 / 35
<p>Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira

Close
5 / 35
<p>People look at smoke from a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

People look at smoke from a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 12, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

People look at smoke from a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira

Close
6 / 35
<p>A forest fire burns in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

A forest fire burns in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira

more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A forest fire burns in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira

Close
7 / 35
<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Crismore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
8 / 35
<p>Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
9 / 35
<p>Firefighters take a break at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

Firefighters take a break at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Firefighters take a break at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
10 / 35
<p>A helicopter assists in fighting a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

A helicopter assists in fighting a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods inmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A helicopter assists in fighting a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
11 / 35
<p>Residents throw water on a fire (not pictured) at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

Residents throw water on a fire (not pictured) at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents throw water on a fire (not pictured) at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
12 / 35
<p>Firefighters try to put out a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

Firefighters try to put out a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Firefighters try to put out a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
13 / 35
<p>Smoke is seen through the burnt-out remains of a gate after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Smoke is seen through the burnt-out remains of a gate after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in tmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Smoke is seen through the burnt-out remains of a gate after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
14 / 35
<p>A resident looks though his window as a forest fire, reflected on the window, burns through several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

A resident looks though his window as a forest fire, reflected on the window, burns through several neighbomore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A resident looks though his window as a forest fire, reflected on the window, burns through several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira

Close
15 / 35
<p>Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods imore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
16 / 35
<p>Residents work to remove the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents work to remove the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hilmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents work to remove the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
17 / 35
<p>Residents are seen through a window as they survey the damage after a forest fire burned homes in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents are seen through a window as they survey the damage after a forest fire burned homes in Valparaismore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents are seen through a window as they survey the damage after a forest fire burned homes in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
18 / 35
<p>Residents inspect the remains of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents inspect the remains of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents inspect the remains of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
19 / 35
<p>A resident works on the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A resident works on the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills inmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A resident works on the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
20 / 35
<p>Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoodmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
21 / 35
<p>Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills of Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills of Valparaiso cmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills of Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira

Close
22 / 35
<p>Residents carry their belongings at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents carry their belongings at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the himore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents carry their belongings at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
23 / 35
<p>A dead horse is seen after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A dead horse is seen after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, nortmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A dead horse is seen after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
24 / 35
<p>Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hilmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
25 / 35
<p>A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned sevmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
26 / 35
<p>A resident walks past the remnants of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A resident walks past the remnants of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoodmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A resident walks past the remnants of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
27 / 35
<p>Residents survey the damage and remove the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents survey the damage and remove the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned smore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

Residents survey the damage and remove the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
28 / 35
<p>A volunteer gives a donkey water at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A volunteer gives a donkey water at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the himore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A volunteer gives a donkey water at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
29 / 35
<p>A resident reacts at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A resident reacts at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaimore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A resident reacts at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
30 / 35
<p>A resident carries an injured dog at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A resident carries an injured dog at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A resident carries an injured dog at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
31 / 35
<p>People walk amidst the remains of burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

People walk amidst the remains of burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiagmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

People walk amidst the remains of burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
32 / 35
<p>A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valpmore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
33 / 35
<p>People walk amidst burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

People walk amidst burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 20more

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

People walk amidst burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
34 / 35
<p>A man inspects the remains after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A man inspects the remains after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso citymore

2014年 4月 15日 星期二

A man inspects the remains after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Rio slum eviction

Rio slum eviction

下一个

Rio slum eviction

Rio slum eviction

Brazilian police evict thousands from a Rio slum.

2014年 4月 12日
Flashback: Boston bombing

Flashback: Boston bombing

A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.

2014年 4月 12日
Shadow of Air Force One

Shadow of Air Force One

The presidential plane over America.

2014年 4月 11日
Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone

Photographer Neil Hall traveled to Cyprus to document the United Nations buffer zone between the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north of the island and the Greek...

2014年 4月 10日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐