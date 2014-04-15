Inferno in Chile
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 13, 2014. REUTERmore
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elismore
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elismore
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elismore
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pmore
Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
People look at smoke from a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 12, 2014. REUTERS/more
People look at smoke from a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
A forest fire burns in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheiramore
A forest fire burns in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Crismore
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in more
Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Firefighters take a break at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in more
Firefighters take a break at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A helicopter assists in fighting a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods inmore
A helicopter assists in fighting a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Residents throw water on a fire (not pictured) at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhmore
Residents throw water on a fire (not pictured) at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Firefighters try to put out a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the more
Firefighters try to put out a fire at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke is seen through the burnt-out remains of a gate after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in tmore
Smoke is seen through the burnt-out remains of a gate after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident looks though his window as a forest fire, reflected on the window, burns through several neighbomore
A resident looks though his window as a forest fire, reflected on the window, burns through several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods imore
Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents work to remove the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hilmore
Residents work to remove the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents are seen through a window as they survey the damage after a forest fire burned homes in Valparaismore
Residents are seen through a window as they survey the damage after a forest fire burned homes in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents inspect the remains of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in more
Residents inspect the remains of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident works on the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills inmore
A resident works on the remains of a house after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoodmore
Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills of Valparaiso cmore
Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills of Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
Residents carry their belongings at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the himore
Residents carry their belongings at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A dead horse is seen after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, nortmore
A dead horse is seen after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hilmore
Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned sevmore
A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident walks past the remnants of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoodmore
A resident walks past the remnants of a car at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents survey the damage and remove the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned smore
Residents survey the damage and remove the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A volunteer gives a donkey water at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the himore
A volunteer gives a donkey water at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident reacts at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaimore
A resident reacts at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident carries an injured dog at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hmore
A resident carries an injured dog at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
People walk amidst the remains of burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiagmore
People walk amidst the remains of burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valpmore
A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
People walk amidst burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 20more
People walk amidst burnt houses after a forest fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A man inspects the remains after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso citymore
A man inspects the remains after a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
下一个
Rio slum eviction
Brazilian police evict thousands from a Rio slum.
Flashback: Boston bombing
A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane over America.
Lost in time - the Cyprus buffer zone
Photographer Neil Hall traveled to Cyprus to document the United Nations buffer zone between the Turkish Cypriot-controlled north of the island and the Greek...
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.