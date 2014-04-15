Aftermath in Valparaiso
A helicopter dumps sea water on smoldering brush and debris after a fire burned several neighborhoods in thmore
A helicopter dumps sea water on smoldering brush and debris after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A bicycle destroyed by a major fire lies amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucasmore
A bicycle destroyed by a major fire lies amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
Residents remove debris from their burned house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Vmore
Residents remove debris from their burned house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A padlock lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Sanmore
A padlock lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A resident, whose home was damaged by a major fire, sits in Memory Square in the center of the fire zone inmore
A resident, whose home was damaged by a major fire, sits in Memory Square in the center of the fire zone in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
A boy whose whose home was destroyed by a major fire searches for objects amid the destruction in Valparaismore
A boy whose whose home was destroyed by a major fire searches for objects amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
A damaged cell phone lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northmore
A damaged cell phone lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. Devastated Chileans surveyed damage to their homes in Valparaiso after a massive fire burned 2,000 homes and killed 13 people in poor neighbourhoods of the coastal city over the weekend. Picture taken April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE - Tags: DISASTER)
Residents whose home was destroyed by a major fire feed a pig amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13,more
Residents whose home was destroyed by a major fire feed a pig amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
A gun lies amid the destruction caused by a major fire in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninnomore
A gun lies amid the destruction caused by a major fire in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
A girl stands in front of a wall of a burned house during the fire that affected several neighborhoods on tmore
A girl stands in front of a wall of a burned house during the fire that affected several neighborhoods on the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire pours water on ashes amid the destruction in Valparaisomore
A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire pours water on ashes amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
A damaged boot lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest omore
A damaged boot lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. Devastated Chileans surveyed damage to their homes in Valparaiso after a massive fire burned 2,000 homes and killed 13 people in poor neighbourhoods of the coastal city over the weekend. Picture taken April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE - Tags: DISASTER)
A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire stands amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 20more
A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire stands amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
Residents whose home was destroyed by a major fire try to salvage their belongings in Valparaiso, April 13,more
Residents whose home was destroyed by a major fire try to salvage their belongings in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
Residents whose home was damaged by a major fire stand amidst the damage in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REmore
Residents whose home was damaged by a major fire stand amidst the damage in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire stands amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 20more
A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire stands amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
Residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged by a major fire try to enter a shelter for victims of the bmore
Residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged by a major fire try to enter a shelter for victims of the blaze, in Valparaiso, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno
Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods more
Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents survey damage and remove the remnants of a house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in themore
Residents survey damage and remove the remnants of a house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents sit with belongings in front of remains of houses after a fire burned several neighborhoods in thmore
Residents sit with belongings in front of remains of houses after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned sevmore
A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valmore
A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoomore
Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills of Valparaiso more
Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills of Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the himore
Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Residents survey damage after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwesmore
Residents survey damage after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2014. REUTERSmore
Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elimore
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
下一个
Fighting for Assad
On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.
Inferno in Chile
A deadly forest fire devastates the port city of Valparaiso.
Rio slum eviction
Brazilian police evict thousands from a Rio slum.
Flashback: Boston bombing
A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.