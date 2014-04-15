版本:
Aftermath in Valparaiso

<p>A helicopter dumps sea water on smoldering brush and debris after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A helicopter dumps sea water on smoldering brush and debris after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>A bicycle destroyed by a major fire lies amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

A bicycle destroyed by a major fire lies amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>Residents remove debris from their burned house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents remove debris from their burned house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>A padlock lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

A padlock lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

<p>A resident, whose home was damaged by a major fire, sits in Memory Square in the center of the fire zone in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

A resident, whose home was damaged by a major fire, sits in Memory Square in the center of the fire zone in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>A boy whose whose home was destroyed by a major fire searches for objects amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

A boy whose whose home was destroyed by a major fire searches for objects amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>A damaged cell phone lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. Devastated Chileans surveyed damage to their homes in Valparaiso after a massive fire burned 2,000 homes and killed 13 people in poor neighbourhoods of the coastal city over the weekend. Picture taken April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE - Tags: DISASTER)</p>

A damaged cell phone lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. Devastated Chileans surveyed damage to their homes in Valparaiso after a massive fire burned 2,000 homes and killed 13 people in poor neighbourhoods of the coastal city over the weekend. Picture taken April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE - Tags: DISASTER)

<p>Residents whose home was destroyed by a major fire feed a pig amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

Residents whose home was destroyed by a major fire feed a pig amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>A gun lies amid the destruction caused by a major fire in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

A gun lies amid the destruction caused by a major fire in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>A girl stands in front of a wall of a burned house during the fire that affected several neighborhoods on the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A girl stands in front of a wall of a burned house during the fire that affected several neighborhoods on the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire pours water on ashes amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire pours water on ashes amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>A damaged boot lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. Devastated Chileans surveyed damage to their homes in Valparaiso after a massive fire burned 2,000 homes and killed 13 people in poor neighbourhoods of the coastal city over the weekend. Picture taken April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE - Tags: DISASTER)</p>

A damaged boot lies in the rubble after a major fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Valparaiso, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. Devastated Chileans surveyed damage to their homes in Valparaiso after a massive fire burned 2,000 homes and killed 13 people in poor neighbourhoods of the coastal city over the weekend. Picture taken April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE - Tags: DISASTER)

<p>A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire stands amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire stands amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>Residents whose home was destroyed by a major fire try to salvage their belongings in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

Residents whose home was destroyed by a major fire try to salvage their belongings in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>Residents whose home was damaged by a major fire stand amidst the damage in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

Residents whose home was damaged by a major fire stand amidst the damage in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire stands amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

A resident whose home was destroyed by a major fire stands amid the destruction in Valparaiso, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>Residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged by a major fire try to enter a shelter for victims of the blaze, in Valparaiso, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno</p>

Residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged by a major fire try to enter a shelter for victims of the blaze, in Valparaiso, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Ninno

<p>Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents and rescue workers carry a body from the place where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Residents survey damage and remove the remnants of a house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents survey damage and remove the remnants of a house after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Residents sit with belongings in front of remains of houses after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents sit with belongings in front of remains of houses after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A resident pokes a dead dog in the back of a burnt-out truck at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

A rescue worker rests at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents walk past the remnants of a house at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills of Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

Residents gather in a shelter after a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills of Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira

<p>Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents stand next to a cross at the location where a forest fire burned several neighbourhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Residents survey damage after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Residents survey damage after a fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira</p>

Smoke from a forest fire is seen in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cesar Pincheira

<p>Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

