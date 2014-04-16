版本:
Boston bombings remembered

<p>2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivors Paul and J.P. Norden cross the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivors Paul and J.P. Norden cross the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Dignitaries, including Vice President Joe Biden, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Dignitaries, including Vice President Joe Biden, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Members of the public stand behind barricades during a ceremony for dignitaries, survivors and first responders at the finish line marking the the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of the public stand behind barricades during a ceremony for dignitaries, survivors and first responders at the finish line marking the the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Honor guards march after a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Honor guards march after a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Boston Marathon bombing survivor Erika Brannock crosses the finish line following a ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Boston Marathon bombing survivor Erika Brannock crosses the finish line following a ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a ceremony at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a ceremony at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley (L) joins the family of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. Martin Richard's sister Jane (5th R) wipes her face as she stands with her mother Denise (4th R), brother Henry (3rd R) and father Bill (2nd R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley (L) joins the family of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. Martin Richard's sister Jane (5th R) wipes her face as she stands with her mother Denise (4th R), brother Henry (3rd R) and father Bill (2nd R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Honor guards stand beside a wreath at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Honor guards stand beside a wreath at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>A bystander cries as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A bystander cries as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Pedestrians pass by blue and yellow banners near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Pedestrians pass by blue and yellow banners near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Kevin Brown puts up a handmade memorial for victims of the bombings near the race's finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Kevin Brown puts up a handmade memorial for victims of the bombings near the race's finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (C) joins the family of bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, April 15, 2014. Richard's family members include sister Jane (3rd R), mother Denise (2nd R) and brother Henry (R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (C) joins the family of bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, April 15, 2014. Richard's family members include sister Jane (3rd R), mother Denise (2nd R) and brother Henry (R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Passers-by watch as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Passers-by watch as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Roses hang on a lamp post near the site of the second bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Roses hang on a lamp post near the site of the second bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino (2nd L) wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd L), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C), Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (2nd R) and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a ceremony at the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino (2nd L) wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd L), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C), Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (2nd R) and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a ceremony at the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Police officers stand near the Boston Marathon grandstand on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Police officers stand near the Boston Marathon grandstand on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Boston Police stand beneath a Boston Strong sign near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Boston Police stand beneath a Boston Strong sign near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Family members of the victims are joined by Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (baseball cap, L) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd R) as they walk to the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Family members of the victims are joined by Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (baseball cap, L) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd R) as they walk to the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Boston Fire Department honor guards (R) relieve Cambridge Police honor guards at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

Boston Fire Department honor guards (R) relieve Cambridge Police honor guards at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>A runner passes Marathon Sports, the site of one of two bomb blasts, on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A runner passes Marathon Sports, the site of one of two bomb blasts, on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>A woman walks her dog past Forum restaurant, one of two bomb sites, on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A woman walks her dog past Forum restaurant, one of two bomb sites, on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>A cyclist crosses the newly laid official Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

A cyclist crosses the newly laid official Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

