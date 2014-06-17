Displaced in CAR
An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari, Central African Republic Junmore
An internally displaced man from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomore
Internally displaced women from Bangui attend a community meeting in Bambari June 16, 2014.REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
An internally displaced man from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomore
An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran more
An internally displaced Muslim woman who lost her six-days-old baby lies in a house in the town of Boda April more
Women carry their belongings as they disembark from trucks carrying internally displaced Muslims, after travelmore
Children stand in the rain in front of Saint Michel Catholic church in the town of Boda April 14, 2014. REUTERmore
The relative of a woman who recently gave birth to twins holds one of the babies before departing towards Chadmore
A sick internally displaced Muslim girl sits next to her mother in a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014.more
An internally displaced Muslim man lies in front of a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran more
Internally displaced people wait for food distribution by a foreign non-governmental organization in the town more
A sick internally displaced Muslim woman lies in a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tommore
An internally displaced Muslim boy stands in front of his mother who is carrying another child in the town of more
An internally displaced Muslim girl stands in a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasemore
Internally displaced Muslim boys stand in front of a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tmore
A sick internally displaced Muslim child lies in a house in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tommore
A sick Muslim boy, who is protected by local Christians, sits outside a house in town of Yaloke, northwest of more
A sick Muslim young man, who is protected by local Christians, lies in a house in town of Yaloke, northwest ofmore
A Muslim girl, who is protected by local Christians, sits outside a house in the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. Rmore
