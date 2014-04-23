版本:
2014年 4月 24日

Families mourn ferry dead

<p>A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>People attend at a candlelight vigil in Ansan, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

People attend at a candlelight vigil in Ansan, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Family members of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look out to the sea at a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, during sunset in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Family members of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look out to the sea at a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, during sunset in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Mourners leave flowers as they pay tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Mourners leave flowers as they pay tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A family member of a victim, holding a portrait wrapped in white sheet, cries after paying tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A family member of a victim, holding a portrait wrapped in white sheet, cries after paying tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A woman puts a message wishing a safe return for missing passengers of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A woman puts a message wishing a safe return for missing passengers of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Relatives of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look towards a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Relatives of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look towards a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past the main gate of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past the main gate of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past a crying woman in front of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past a crying woman in front of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Messages wishing for the safe return of missing passengers from capsized passenger ship Sewol are seen at Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Messages wishing for the safe return of missing passengers from capsized passenger ship Sewol are seen at Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A military medic comforts a family member of a missing passenger, who is crying after she identified her family member on a list of newly found bodies on a noticeboard at makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A military medic comforts a family member of a missing passenger, who is crying after she identified her family member on a list of newly found bodies on a noticeboard at makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>South Korean rescue workers, police officers and ambulance cars wait for the arrival of the body of a passenger, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

South Korean rescue workers, police officers and ambulance cars wait for the arrival of the body of a passenger, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>South Korean rescue workers operate where the capsized ferry Sewol sank, as fishing boats emit light during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

South Korean rescue workers operate where the capsized ferry Sewol sank, as fishing boats emit light during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A family member of a missing passenger from the capsized ferry Sewol prays while waiting for news from rescue and salvage teams at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A family member of a missing passenger from the capsized ferry Sewol prays while waiting for news from rescue and salvage teams at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Lighting flares are released over the sea off Jindo where the capsized ferry Sewol sank during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Lighting flares are released over the sea off Jindo where the capsized ferry Sewol sank during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Emergency service workers carry a body recovered from the capsized ferry Sewol to an ambulance at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Emergency service workers carry a body recovered from the capsized ferry Sewol to an ambulance at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Family members of a missing passenger on board South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized on Wednesday, wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Family members of a missing passenger on board South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized on Wednesday, wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Family members of missing passengers onboard capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Family members of missing passengers onboard capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A family member of a missing passenger from the South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized last week in the sea off Jindo, is escorted by a nun as she cries at a port in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A family member of a missing passenger from the South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized last week in the sea off Jindo, is escorted by a nun as she cries at a port in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Family members of a missing passenger on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams in a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Family members of a missing passenger on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams in a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>South Korean middle school girl Cho A-reum shows a photo of her brother Cho Sung-won, one of the missing passengers, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

South Korean middle school girl Cho A-reum shows a photo of her brother Cho Sung-won, one of the missing passengers, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>A South Korean diver enters the water near floats where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank, during the search and rescue operation in the sea off Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A South Korean diver enters the water near floats where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank, during the search and rescue operation in the sea off Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Lee Ju-young (C) struggles with angry family members of the missing passengers during his visit to a port where the family members have gathered, in Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Lee Ju-young (C) struggles with angry family members of the missing passengers during his visit to a port where the family members have gathered, in Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>A family member of a missing passenger holds rosary beads as she waits for news in the port city of Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 4月 24日

A family member of a missing passenger holds rosary beads as she waits for news in the port city of Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Leaked oil is seen on the surface of the sea near the site where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank in the sea off Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Leaked oil is seen on the surface of the sea near the site where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank in the sea off Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Family members of missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo wait for a rescue team's arrival at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Family members of missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo wait for a rescue team's arrival at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank at the sea off Jindo, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank at the sea off Jindo, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

