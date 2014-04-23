Families mourn ferry dead
A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People attend at a candlelight vigil in Ansan, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People attend at a candlelight vigil in Ansan, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Family members of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look out to the sea at a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, during sunset in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mourners leave flowers as they pay tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A family member of a victim, holding a portrait wrapped in white sheet, cries after paying tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman puts a message wishing a safe return for missing passengers of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Relatives of missing passengers on board the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol, look towards a port where family members of the missing passengers are gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past the main gate of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A hearse carrying the body of a victim from capsized passenger ship Sewol drives past a crying woman in front of Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Messages wishing for the safe return of missing passengers from capsized passenger ship Sewol are seen at Danwon high school in Ansan April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A military medic comforts a family member of a missing passenger, who is crying after she identified her family member on a list of newly found bodies on a noticeboard at makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
South Korean rescue workers, police officers and ambulance cars wait for the arrival of the body of a passenger, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered, in Jindo April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
South Korean rescue workers operate where the capsized ferry Sewol sank, as fishing boats emit light during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A family member of a missing passenger from the capsized ferry Sewol prays while waiting for news from rescue and salvage teams at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Lighting flares are released over the sea off Jindo where the capsized ferry Sewol sank during the night rescue operation in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Emergency service workers carry a body recovered from the capsized ferry Sewol to an ambulance at the port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Family members of a missing passenger on board South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized on Wednesday, wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a port in Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of missing passengers onboard capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams at a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A family member of a missing passenger from the South Korean ferry Sewol, which capsized last week in the sea off Jindo, is escorted by a nun as she cries at a port in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Family members of a missing passenger on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol rest as they wait for news from rescue and salvage teams in a makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
South Korean middle school girl Cho A-reum shows a photo of her brother Cho Sung-won, one of the missing passengers, at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A South Korean diver enters the water near floats where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank, during the search and rescue operation in the sea off Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Lee Ju-young (C) struggles with angry family members of the missing passengers during his visit to a port where the family members have gathered, in Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A family member of a missing passenger holds rosary beads as she waits for news in the port city of Jindo, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Leaked oil is seen on the surface of the sea near the site where the capsized passenger ship Sewol sank in the sea off Jindo April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Family members of missing passengers who were on the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank in the sea off Jindo wait for a rescue team's arrival at a port where family members of missing passengers gathered in Jindo April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry Sewol which sank at the sea off Jindo, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
