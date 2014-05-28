版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 28日 星期三 21:44 BJT

Iraq's militant threat

Armed Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant more

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Armed Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 30
A tank of the Iraqi security forces patrols during a search for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in the city of Ramadi, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A tank of the Iraqi security forces patrols during a search for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and tmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
A tank of the Iraqi security forces patrols during a search for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in the city of Ramadi, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 30
Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol outside the city of Falluja April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol outside the city of Falluja April 28, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol outside the city of Falluja April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 30
Masked Sunni gunmen pray during a patrol outside the city of Falluja April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Masked Sunni gunmen pray during a patrol outside the city of Falluja April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Masked Sunni gunmen pray during a patrol outside the city of Falluja April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 30
An Iraqi security forces member aims his weapon during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons in a neighborhood in Ramadi , May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi security forces member aims his weapon during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State omore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
An Iraqi security forces member aims his weapon during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons in a neighborhood in Ramadi , May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 30
Armed Iraqi security forces personnel take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramad, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed Iraqi security forces personnel take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and tmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Armed Iraqi security forces personnel take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramad, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 30
A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 30
Un Muayad, a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, poses with her fellow fighters during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Un Muayad, a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, poses with her fellow fighters during clashesmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Un Muayad, a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, poses with her fellow fighters during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 30
An Iraqi security forces member takes his position with his weapon during clashes with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi, west of Baghdad, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi security forces member takes his position with his weapon during clashes with Islamic State in Iraq amore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
An Iraqi security forces member takes his position with his weapon during clashes with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ramadi, west of Baghdad, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 30
Iraqi forces walk during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons in a neighborhood in Ramadi May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Ali al-Mashhadani

Iraqi forces walk during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), more

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi forces walk during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), explosives and weapons in a neighborhood in Ramadi May 14, 2014. REUTERS/ Ali al-Mashhadani
Close
10 / 30
Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in thmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Ramadi, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 30
A Iraqi army vehicle damaged during a bomb attack is seen during clashes with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital Baghdad, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Iraqi army vehicle damaged during a bomb attack is seen during clashes with Islamic State in Iraq and the Lemore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
A Iraqi army vehicle damaged during a bomb attack is seen during clashes with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital Baghdad, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 30
Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a raid and weapons search operation in Hawija April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad

Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a rmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a raid and weapons search operation in Hawija April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad
Close
13 / 30
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Lemore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
14 / 30
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and more

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Close
15 / 30
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and themore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 30
Iraqi security forces detain a man suspected to be a militant from the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces detain a man suspected to be a militant from the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq amore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces detain a man suspected to be a militant from the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 30
Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq anmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Close
18 / 30
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Lemore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
19 / 30
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and themore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
20 / 30
Personnel from Iraqi security forces are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Personnel from Iraqi security forces are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq anmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Personnel from Iraqi security forces are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
21 / 30
Personnel from Iraqi security forces take position with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Personnel from Iraqi security forces take position with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked more

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Personnel from Iraqi security forces take position with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
22 / 30
Personnel from Iraqi security forces take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Personnel from Iraqi security forces take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and tmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Personnel from Iraqi security forces take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar south of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 30
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
24 / 30
Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq anmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
25 / 30
Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi, 100 km (62 miles) west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi, 100 km (62 miles) west of Baghdad, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 30
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Irmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
27 / 30
A member of the Iraqi security forces patrols with his weapon in Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (99 miles) north of Baghdad, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan (

A member of the Iraqi security forces patrols with his weapon in Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (99 miles) north of Baghmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
A member of the Iraqi security forces patrols with his weapon in Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (99 miles) north of Baghdad, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan (
Close
28 / 30
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Irmore

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
29 / 30
A military convoy drives during a patrol in Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (99 miles) north of Baghdad, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan

A military convoy drives during a patrol in Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (99 miles) north of Baghdad, February 21, 201more

2014年 5月 28日 星期三
A military convoy drives during a patrol in Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (99 miles) north of Baghdad, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Adnan
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Battle for Donetsk

Battle for Donetsk

下一个

Battle for Donetsk

Battle for Donetsk

Ukrainian forces fight with separatists in the city of Donetsk .

2014年 5月 27日
Pope in the Holy Land

Pope in the Holy Land

Pope Francis visits the Mideast.

2014年 5月 27日
California college town grieves

California college town grieves

Isla Vista mourns the deaths of six college students killed by a gunman on a drive-by shooting spree.

2014年 5月 27日
Operation

Operation "Our Sea"

Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.

2014年 5月 23日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐