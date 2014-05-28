Iraq's militant threat
Armed Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant more
A tank of the Iraqi security forces patrols during a search for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and tmore
Masked Sunni gunmen walk with their weapons during a patrol outside the city of Falluja April 28, 2014. REUTERmore
Masked Sunni gunmen pray during a patrol outside the city of Falluja April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi security forces member aims his weapon during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State omore
Armed Iraqi security forces personnel take their positions during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and tmore
A general view shows damaged houses in the city of Ramadi May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Un Muayad, a Ramadi resident fighting alongside tribal fighters, poses with her fellow fighters during clashesmore
An Iraqi security forces member takes his position with his weapon during clashes with Islamic State in Iraq amore
Iraqi forces walk during a patrol looking for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), more
Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in thmore
A Iraqi army vehicle damaged during a bomb attack is seen during clashes with Islamic State in Iraq and the Lemore
Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) during a rmore
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Lemore
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and more
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and themore
Iraqi security forces detain a man suspected to be a militant from the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq amore
Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq anmore
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Lemore
Iraqi security forces personnel are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and themore
Personnel from Iraqi security forces are seen during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq anmore
Personnel from Iraqi security forces take position with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked more
Personnel from Iraqi security forces take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and tmore
Iraqi security forces fire artillery during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levmore
Iraqi security forces walk with their weapons during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq anmore
Iraqi security forces search for weapons during clashes with al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levmore
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Irmore
A member of the Iraqi security forces patrols with his weapon in Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (99 miles) north of Baghmore
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Irmore
A military convoy drives during a patrol in Sulaiman Pek, 160 km (99 miles) north of Baghdad, February 21, 201more
下一个
Battle for Donetsk
Ukrainian forces fight with separatists in the city of Donetsk .
Pope in the Holy Land
Pope Francis visits the Mideast.
California college town grieves
Isla Vista mourns the deaths of six college students killed by a gunman on a drive-by shooting spree.
Operation "Our Sea"
Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.