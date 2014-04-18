Photos of the week
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armored personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. Ukrainian government forces and separatist pro-Russian militia staged rival shows of force in eastern Ukraine amid escalating rhetoric on the eve of crucial four-power talks in Geneva on the former Soviet country's future. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank at the sea off Jindo April 16, 2014. Almost 300 people were missing after a ferry capsized off South Korea, despite frantic rescue efforts involving coastguard vessels, fishing boats and helicopters, in what could be the country's biggest maritime disaster in over 20 years. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman and a boy look from a window as a penitent of San Gonzalo brotherhood walks past them during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. At least 12 people were killed and 2,000 houses destroyed by a fire that devastated parts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso, as authorities evacuated thousands and sent in aircraft to battle the blaze. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. J.P. and his brother Paul, also a bombing survivor, took part in the final portion of the "Legs for Life Relay", joining family members and friends who walked the entire Marathon route to raise money for children needing prosthetic limbs. U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, other leaders and survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing shared messages of thanks and defiance at a tribute to the three people killed and 264 wounded in the attack one year ago. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool
The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia April 15, 2014. The lunar eclipse unfolded over three hours when the moon moved into Earth's shadow, shrouded in an orange, red or brown glow. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
First lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An injured man walks along a street after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Myassar neighborhood April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Firas Badawi
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, April 15, 2014. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil, participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from April 13 to April 20 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
An Ukrainian soldier takes cover behind a tree as pro-Russia protesters gathered in front of a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Volunteers light candles during the "Light of Peace in the Philippines" event in Oton town at Iloilo province, central Philippines April 14, 2014. The event achieved a Guinness world record for the largest candle-lit image with 56,690 candles forming the map of the Philippines, breaking the previous record held by Pakistan in December 2009 with 35,478 candles. The largest flaming image using candles was done by 100,000 volunteers to celebrate world peace, local media reported. REUTERS/Leo Solinap
Children stand during rain in front of Saint Michel Catholic church in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Singer Regine Chassagne and her husband lead vocalist Win Butler of rock band Arcade Fire perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. Devotees offer prayers during the month-long festival in hopes of winning the god's favor and ensuring fulfillment of their wishes. The festival ends on the last day of the Bengali calendar year, on April 15 this year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Edmond Aviv, 62, sits with a sign he made at a street corner in the Cleveland suburb of South Euclid, Ohio April 13, 2014. Aviv, who called his neighbor "Monkey Mama" as she held her adopted, disabled African-American children, and has smeared dog feces on their wheelchair ramp, was ordered by a judge to carry an "I AM A BULLY!" sign on the busy street. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
An anti-government protester fires a rudimentary mortar at the police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Free Army fighters walk in a field of flowers during a reconnaissance mission on the Heesh front, for what they said was an operation to take over a checkpoint belonging to the regime's forces, at the countryside in Idlib, Syria, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Protesters on horseback ride on the hills above a rally site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie announced the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) was ceasing its cattle roundup operation. Armed U.S. rangers had been rounding up cattle on federal land in Nevada in a rare showdown with Cliven Bundy, a rancher who has illegally grazed his herd on public lands for decades, as conflict over land use simmers in western states. The standoff with the BLM stems in part from Bundy's belief that their right to graze the land predates the federal government's management of it, and that the county and state should ultimately have authority over lands in their boundaries. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
