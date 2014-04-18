版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 19日 星期六 02:10 BJT

Mexico City rocked by earthquake

<p>City workers remove the rubble of a wall that collapsed following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. A powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital and sending people running out into the street, although there were no early reports of major damage. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

City workers remove the rubble of a wall that collapsed following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 20more

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

City workers remove the rubble of a wall that collapsed following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. A powerful earthquake struck Mexico on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital and sending people running out into the street, although there were no early reports of major damage. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
1 / 13
<p>Patients are looked after by their relatives after they were evacuated from a hospital following an earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, April 18, 2014. The magnitude 7.2 quake was centered in the southwestern state of Guerrero, close to the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Patients are looked after by their relatives after they were evacuated from a hospital following an earthqumore

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

Patients are looked after by their relatives after they were evacuated from a hospital following an earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, April 18, 2014. The magnitude 7.2 quake was centered in the southwestern state of Guerrero, close to the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
2 / 13
<p>People stand on a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

People stand on a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014.more

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

People stand on a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
3 / 13
<p>A man carries a young woman who fainted after she and co-workers were evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

A man carries a young woman who fainted after she and co-workers were evacuated following an earthquake in more

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

A man carries a young woman who fainted after she and co-workers were evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
4 / 13
<p>A pregnant woman has her blood pressure measured by a paramedic after she and colleagues were evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014.REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

A pregnant woman has her blood pressure measured by a paramedic after she and colleagues were evacuated folmore

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

A pregnant woman has her blood pressure measured by a paramedic after she and colleagues were evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014.REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
5 / 13
<p>Patients sit together outside a hospital after they were evacuated following an earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Solano</p>

Patients sit together outside a hospital after they were evacuated following an earthquake in Acapulco, in more

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

Patients sit together outside a hospital after they were evacuated following an earthquake in Acapulco, in Guerrero state, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Solano

Close
6 / 13
<p>Paramedics assist a woman who fainted after she and co-workers were evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

Paramedics assist a woman who fainted after she and co-workers were evacuated following an earthquake in Memore

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

Paramedics assist a woman who fainted after she and co-workers were evacuated following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
7 / 13
<p>People stand along a street after evacuating a hospital following an earthquake in Puebla April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Imelda Medina</p>

People stand along a street after evacuating a hospital following an earthquake in Puebla April 18, 2014. Rmore

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

People stand along a street after evacuating a hospital following an earthquake in Puebla April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Close
8 / 13
<p>City workers remove the rubble of a wall that collapsed in an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

City workers remove the rubble of a wall that collapsed in an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUmore

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

City workers remove the rubble of a wall that collapsed in an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
9 / 13
<p>People stand at a staircase after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

People stand at a staircase after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 20more

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

People stand at a staircase after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
10 / 13
<p>People stand along a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

People stand along a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 20more

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

People stand along a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
11 / 13
<p>People stand along a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

People stand along a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 20more

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

People stand along a street after evacuating a building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
12 / 13
<p>A man holds his dog after evacuating an apartment building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A man holds his dog after evacuating an apartment building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18,more

2014年 4月 19日 星期六

A man holds his dog after evacuating an apartment building following an earthquake in Mexico City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
Distant planets

Distant planets

下一个

Distant planets

Distant planets

For the first time, scientists have found an Earth-sized world orbiting in a life-friendly zone around a distant star.

2014年 4月 18日
Chaos as police strike

Chaos as police strike

A police strike unleashes a crime wave in Brazil's third-largest city.

2014年 4月 18日
Boston bombings remembered

Boston bombings remembered

Boston marks the one year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

2014年 4月 16日
Aftermath in Valparaiso

Aftermath in Valparaiso

The scorched aftermath of a deadly fire in the Chilean city.

2014年 4月 16日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐