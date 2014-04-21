Running for Boston
2013 Boston Marathon survivors Celeste (2nd L) and Sydney Corcoran (C) cross the finish line with Celeste's sister Carmen Acabbo, who ran the 118th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Athletes from the elite men field, including 2013 winner Lelisa Desisa (L), start during the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Meb Keflezighi reacts as he comes to the finish line at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Meb Keflezighi reacts after winning the men's division of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. Keflezighi became the first U.S. male athlete to win the Boston Marathon in three decades, an emotional performance in a city still recovering from last year's fatal bombing attack on the world-renowned race. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pictures of the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings are seen in front of barricades as spectators observe a moment of silence during the 118th running of the Boston Marathon at the time of last year's bombing attacks in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Middlesex County Sheriff watches as runners pass by during the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Meb Keflezighi is congratulated by 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman after winning the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kenya's Rita Jeptoo reacts after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Rita Jeptoo of Kenya reacts after winning the women's division of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Men's division winner Meb Keflezighi hugs women's division winner Rita Jeptoo at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Meb Keflezighi celebrates after winning the men's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Kenya's Rita Jeptoo holds the trophy after winning the women's division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa wins the men's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa holds the trophy after winning the men's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Marathon bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky cross the finish line at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tatyana McFadden shakes hands with Jun Lyu, the father of Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student from China that was killed in the bombings, after McFadden won the women's wheelchair division at the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston bombing hero Carlos Arredondo waves U.S. flags at the finish line of the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Runners make their way down Boylston Street after finishing the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 21, 2014. Some 35,755 runners from 96 countries competed in the second-largest field in history for the 118th running of the Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Michelle Harburg hugs Melani Hom after finishing the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A runner touches the finish line during the 118th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
