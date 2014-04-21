版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 22日 星期二 00:15 BJT

Sherpa tragedy on Everest

<p>A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu, Nepal April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers imore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu, Nepal April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 15
<p>A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carrying his body during a funeral rally of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carryinmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carrying his body during a funeral rally of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 15
<p>Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, dmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 15
<p>Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 15
<p>Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 15
<p>Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, duringmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 15
<p>Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, dmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 15
<p>Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life inmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 15
<p>Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalanche at Mount Everest, in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalancmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalanche at Mount Everest, in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 15
<p>A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 15
<p>A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, criemore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 15
<p>Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, is brought to Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mounmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, is brought to Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 15
<p>The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she waits for the body of her son to arrive at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mounmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she waits for the body of her son to arrive at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 15
<p>Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 15
<p>A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar</p>

A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gomore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Clashes in Caracas

Clashes in Caracas

下一个

Clashes in Caracas

Clashes in Caracas

Protests in the streets of the Venezuelan capital.

2014年 4月 21日
Holy Week

Holy Week

Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.

2014年 4月 19日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 4月 19日
Mexico City rocked by earthquake

Mexico City rocked by earthquake

A magnitude 7.2 quake hits Mexico City sending residents running outdoors and cutting electricity off in parts of the city.

2014年 4月 19日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐