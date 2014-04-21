Sherpa tragedy on Everest
A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers imore
A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu, Nepal April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carryinmore
A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carrying his body during a funeral rally of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, dmore
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cmore
Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son more
Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, duringmore
Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, dmore
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life inmore
Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalancmore
Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalanche at Mount Everest, in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalmore
A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, criemore
A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mounmore
Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, is brought to Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mounmore
The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she waits for the body of her son to arrive at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was more
Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gomore
A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
下一个
Clashes in Caracas
Protests in the streets of the Venezuelan capital.
Holy Week
Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mexico City rocked by earthquake
A magnitude 7.2 quake hits Mexico City sending residents running outdoors and cutting electricity off in parts of the city.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.