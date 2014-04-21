Scotland's ties to the Panama jungle
A man holds a parakeet as Guna children look on at Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. A few years before giving up its independence, Scotland took a bold gamble to secure a brighter future, founding a colony on the isthmus of Panama to corner trade between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
People ride a Guna canoe by Caledonia island on the back Puerto Escoses in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. The 1698 venture ended in tragedy, helping to push Scotland into political union with England and form the United Kingdom. But had it succeeded, Scots might have no need to vote in the referendum on independence this coming September. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Guna children play on a wooden structure next to a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A map of Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) is shown by Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Guna child sits with her doll at the port of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu (L) and village Apolonio Arosemena, the village clerk, work on the village taxes at the tax office in the Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
An indigenous Guna boy plays with a dog on the roof of a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A boat with local residents is seen off Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. Carlos Jasso
A Guna child plays at her house in Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. Carlos Jasso
Local indigenous Guna Yala women stand by the local shop on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A wooden dock is seen on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu poses for a photograph on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Local produce is seen by the doorway of a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. Carlos Jasso
An indigenous Guna boy poses for a photograph on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. Carlos Jasso
A view of Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. Carlos Jasso
A Guna woman is seen in the region of Guna Yala April 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A view of the plant life along Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A general view of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
The front of a canoe is seen as it heads toward Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rotten wood is seen at Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Guna children fish sitting on a canoe at Puerto Escoses in the Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
A Guna woman walk past a house with a solar panel in Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Children play at the beach as a local boat passes by the coast of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso
Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu speaks to Reuters at his house in Caledonia in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
