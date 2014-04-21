版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 22日 星期二 07:45 BJT

Scotland's ties to the Panama jungle

<p>A man holds a parakeet as Guna children look on at Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. A few years before giving up its independence, Scotland took a bold gamble to secure a brighter future, founding a colony on the isthmus of Panama to corner trade between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

A man holds a parakeet as Guna children look on at Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 201more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A man holds a parakeet as Guna children look on at Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. A few years before giving up its independence, Scotland took a bold gamble to secure a brighter future, founding a colony on the isthmus of Panama to corner trade between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
1 / 24
<p>People ride a Guna canoe by Caledonia island on the back Puerto Escoses in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. The 1698 venture ended in tragedy, helping to push Scotland into political union with England and form the United Kingdom. But had it succeeded, Scots might have no need to vote in the referendum on independence this coming September. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

People ride a Guna canoe by Caledonia island on the back Puerto Escoses in the region of Guna Yala April 4,more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

People ride a Guna canoe by Caledonia island on the back Puerto Escoses in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. The 1698 venture ended in tragedy, helping to push Scotland into political union with England and form the United Kingdom. But had it succeeded, Scots might have no need to vote in the referendum on independence this coming September. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
2 / 24
<p>Guna children play on a wooden structure next to a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

Guna children play on a wooden structure next to a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala Aprmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Guna children play on a wooden structure next to a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
3 / 24
<p>A map of Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) is shown by Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A map of Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) is shown by Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu on Caledonia islamore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A map of Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) is shown by Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
4 / 24
<p>A Guna child sits with her doll at the port of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

A Guna child sits with her doll at the port of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. Rmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A Guna child sits with her doll at the port of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
5 / 24
<p>Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu (L) and village Apolonio Arosemena, the village clerk, work on the village taxes at the tax office in the Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu (L) and village Apolonio Arosemena, the village clerk, work on the villamore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu (L) and village Apolonio Arosemena, the village clerk, work on the village taxes at the tax office in the Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
6 / 24
<p>An indigenous Guna boy plays with a dog on the roof of a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

An indigenous Guna boy plays with a dog on the roof of a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yamore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

An indigenous Guna boy plays with a dog on the roof of a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
7 / 24
<p>A boat with local residents is seen off Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. Carlos Jasso</p>

A boat with local residents is seen off Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. Carlos Jmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A boat with local residents is seen off Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. Carlos Jasso

Close
8 / 24
<p>A Guna child plays at her house in Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. Carlos Jasso</p>

A Guna child plays at her house in Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. Carlos Jasso<more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A Guna child plays at her house in Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. Carlos Jasso

Close
9 / 24
<p>Local indigenous Guna Yala women stand by the local shop on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

Local indigenous Guna Yala women stand by the local shop on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala Aprmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Local indigenous Guna Yala women stand by the local shop on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
10 / 24
<p>A wooden dock is seen on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

A wooden dock is seen on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso<more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A wooden dock is seen on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
11 / 24
<p>Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu poses for a photograph on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu poses for a photograph on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala Apmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu poses for a photograph on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
12 / 24
<p>Local produce is seen by the doorway of a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. Carlos Jasso</p>

Local produce is seen by the doorway of a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 201more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Local produce is seen by the doorway of a house on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. Carlos Jasso

Close
13 / 24
<p>An indigenous Guna boy poses for a photograph on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. Carlos Jasso</p>

An indigenous Guna boy poses for a photograph on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014.more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

An indigenous Guna boy poses for a photograph on Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. Carlos Jasso

Close
14 / 24
<p>A view of Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. Carlos Jasso</p>

A view of Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. Carlos Jasso

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A view of Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. Carlos Jasso

Close
15 / 24
<p>A Guna woman is seen in the region of Guna Yala April 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

A Guna woman is seen in the region of Guna Yala April 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A Guna woman is seen in the region of Guna Yala April 7, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
16 / 24
<p>A view of the plant life along Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

A view of the plant life along Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A view of the plant life along Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
17 / 24
<p>A general view of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

A general view of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A general view of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
18 / 24
<p>The front of a canoe is seen as it heads toward Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

The front of a canoe is seen as it heads toward Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yalmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

The front of a canoe is seen as it heads toward Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
19 / 24
<p>Rotten wood is seen at Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

Rotten wood is seen at Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Rotten wood is seen at Puerto Escoces (Scottish Harbour) in the region of Guna Yala April 6, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
20 / 24
<p>Guna children fish sitting on a canoe at Puerto Escoses in the Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

Guna children fish sitting on a canoe at Puerto Escoses in the Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Guna children fish sitting on a canoe at Puerto Escoses in the Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
21 / 24
<p>A Guna woman walk past a house with a solar panel in Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

A Guna woman walk past a house with a solar panel in Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2more

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

A Guna woman walk past a house with a solar panel in Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
22 / 24
<p>Children play at the beach as a local boat passes by the coast of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso</p>

Children play at the beach as a local boat passes by the coast of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yamore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Children play at the beach as a local boat passes by the coast of Caledonia island in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Jasso

Close
23 / 24
<p>Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu speaks to Reuters at his house in Caledonia in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu speaks to Reuters at his house in Caledonia in the region of Guna Yala Amore

2014年 4月 22日 星期二

Caledonia's chief Aristoteles Cabu speaks to Reuters at his house in Caledonia in the region of Guna Yala April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

下一个

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

The first family hosts the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

2014年 4月 22日
Celebration of marijuana

Celebration of marijuana

Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.

2014年 4月 21日
Holy Week

Holy Week

Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.

2014年 4月 19日
New York Auto Show

New York Auto Show

New looks and designs at the New York International Auto Show.

2014年 4月 19日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐