版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 23日 星期三 06:00 BJT

Kim Jong Un's top guns

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency April 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored more

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency April 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
1 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency April 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored more

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency April 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
2 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is surrounded by some female participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army during a photo-taking session in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is surrounded by some female participants of the first meeting of the airpemore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is surrounded by some female participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army during a photo-taking session in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
3 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored more

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
4 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs with General Ri Pyong-chol at a photo session with the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs with General Ri Pyong-chol at a photo session with the participants more

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs with General Ri Pyong-chol at a photo session with the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
5 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a picture with senior military staff and other participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a picture with senior military staff and other participants of thmore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a picture with senior military staff and other participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
6 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with participants during the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with participants during the first meeting of the airpersons omore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with participants during the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
7 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs while presiding over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs while presiding over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Koremore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs while presiding over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
8 / 16
<p>The first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in this general view taken in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

The first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jomore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

The first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in this general view taken in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
9 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures while presiding over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures while presiding over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Komore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures while presiding over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
10 / 16
<p>The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Kmore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
11 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a performance by the Moranbong Band for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a performance by the Moranbong Band for the pmore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a performance by the Moranbong Band for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
12 / 16
<p>The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on April 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Kmore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on April 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
13 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps with General Ri Pyong-chol at the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps with General Ri Pyong-chol at the first meeting of the airpersons of more

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps with General Ri Pyong-chol at the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
14 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Armore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
15 / 16
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju interact with attendees during a performance by the Moranbong Band for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju interact with attendees during a performance by the more

2014年 4月 23日 星期三

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju interact with attendees during a performance by the Moranbong Band for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Training Libya's new army

Training Libya's new army

下一个

Training Libya's new army

Training Libya's new army

Libyan soldiers train in Italy, as the country's forces rebuild.

2014年 4月 23日
Royals down under

Royals down under

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pay a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son, Prince George.

2014年 4月 23日
Bikinis on the slopes

Bikinis on the slopes

Skiers and snowboarders race downhill in beachwear.

2014年 4月 22日
Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

2014年 4月 22日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐