版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 21:25 BJT

Flashback: Garment factory collapse

<p>Rescue workers attempt to rescue garment workers from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers attempt to rescue garment workers from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Smore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Rescue workers attempt to rescue garment workers from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
<p>People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
2 / 24
<p>People rescue garment workers trapped under rubble at the Rana Plaza building after it collapsed, in Savar, Bangladesh, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People rescue garment workers trapped under rubble at the Rana Plaza building after it collapsed, in Savar,more

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

People rescue garment workers trapped under rubble at the Rana Plaza building after it collapsed, in Savar, Bangladesh, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 24
<p>Rescue workers pull a garment worker alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers pull a garment worker alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, more

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Rescue workers pull a garment worker alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
4 / 24
<p>A rescue worker takes a break as he tries to rescue garment workers trapped in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A rescue worker takes a break as he tries to rescue garment workers trapped in the Rana Plaza building whicmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

A rescue worker takes a break as he tries to rescue garment workers trapped in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
5 / 24
<p>Rescue workers try to rescue trapped garment workers in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rescue workers try to rescue trapped garment workers in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, more

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Rescue workers try to rescue trapped garment workers in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 24
<p>Rescue workers carry a garment worker, who was pulled alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers carry a garment worker, who was pulled alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza buimore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Rescue workers carry a garment worker, who was pulled alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 24
<p>Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) attempt to locate survivors with their dog squad, from among the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku</p>

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) attempt to locate survivors with their dog squad, from among thmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) attempt to locate survivors with their dog squad, from among the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku

Close
8 / 24
<p>People carry the body of a garment worker, who was working in the Rana Plaza building when it collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People carry the body of a garment worker, who was working in the Rana Plaza building when it collapsed, inmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

People carry the body of a garment worker, who was working in the Rana Plaza building when it collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
9 / 24
<p>A rescue worker looks for trapped garment workers inside the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A rescue worker looks for trapped garment workers inside the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April more

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

A rescue worker looks for trapped garment workers inside the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
10 / 24
<p>People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

People rescue a garment worker who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
11 / 24
<p>Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers in the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers in the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 20more

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers in the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 24
<p>A rescue worker carries a garment worker to an ambulance after pulling her from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, April 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A rescue worker carries a garment worker to an ambulance after pulling her from the rubble of the collapsedmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

A rescue worker carries a garment worker to an ambulance after pulling her from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, April 24, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
13 / 24
<p>Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 20more

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Rescue workers look for trapped garment workers at the collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
14 / 24
<p>People mourn in front of the remains of their relatives, who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People mourn in front of the remains of their relatives, who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Pmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

People mourn in front of the remains of their relatives, who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
15 / 24
<p>Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plazmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 24
<p>Rescue workers try to rescue the trapped garment workers in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Rescue workers try to rescue the trapped garment workers in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Rescue workers try to rescue the trapped garment workers in the Rana Plaza building which collapsed, in Savar, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
17 / 24
<p>A relative holds a picture of a garment worker who is missing, in front of the remains of people who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A relative holds a picture of a garment worker who is missing, in front of the remains of people who died imore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

A relative holds a picture of a garment worker who is missing, in front of the remains of people who died inside the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
18 / 24
<p>Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of her arm to save her. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the Natiomore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of her arm to save her. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
19 / 24
<p>Relatives mourn as they show pictures of garment workers, who are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives mourn as they show pictures of garment workers, who are believed to be trapped under the rubble omore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Relatives mourn as they show pictures of garment workers, who are believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
20 / 24
<p>A child stands with his father, a garment worker who survived the Rana Plaza building collapse, during a protest to demand for compensation, on the six month anniversary of the incident, in front of the site in Savar October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A child stands with his father, a garment worker who survived the Rana Plaza building collapse, during a prmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

A child stands with his father, a garment worker who survived the Rana Plaza building collapse, during a protest to demand for compensation, on the six month anniversary of the incident, in front of the site in Savar October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
21 / 24
<p>Abdur Rahman holds a family photo of his wife Cahyna Akhter, a garment worker who died in the Rana Plaza building collapse incident, as he sits in front of the site in Savar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Abdur Rahman holds a family photo of his wife Cahyna Akhter, a garment worker who died in the Rana Plaza bumore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Abdur Rahman holds a family photo of his wife Cahyna Akhter, a garment worker who died in the Rana Plaza building collapse incident, as he sits in front of the site in Savar August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
22 / 24
<p>A relative of a garment worker, who went missing in the Rana Plaza collapse, takes part in a mass prayer on the first year anniversary of the accident, at a school in Savar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A relative of a garment worker, who went missing in the Rana Plaza collapse, takes part in a mass prayer onmore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

A relative of a garment worker, who went missing in the Rana Plaza collapse, takes part in a mass prayer on the first year anniversary of the accident, at a school in Savar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
23 / 24
<p>Relatives of victims killed in the collapse of Rana Plaza mourn on the first year anniversary of the accident, as they gather in Savar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Relatives of victims killed in the collapse of Rana Plaza mourn on the first year anniversary of the accidemore

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

Relatives of victims killed in the collapse of Rana Plaza mourn on the first year anniversary of the accident, as they gather in Savar April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Faces of survival

Faces of survival

下一个

Faces of survival

Faces of survival

Portraits of Bangladesh garment workers who survived the Rana Plaza factory disaster.

2014年 4月 24日
Families mourn ferry dead

Families mourn ferry dead

Families grieve for loved ones lost aboard a capsized ferry in South Korea.

2014年 4月 24日
Remains of D-Day

Remains of D-Day

World War II sites in Normandy as seen from the air.

2014年 4月 24日
Kim Jong Un's top guns

Kim Jong Un's top guns

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army.

2014年 4月 23日

精选图集

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐