Faces of survival

<p>Salma, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Salma, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Salma, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Salma, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Musa (R) helps Laboni, a survivor of the Rana Plaza collapse, to fix a mechanical prosthetic limb in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Musa (R) helps Laboni, a survivor of the Rana Plaza collapse, to fix a mechanical prosthetic limb in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Khodeja, 25, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Khodeja is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Khodeja, 25, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Khodeja is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Rehena, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Rehena, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Jotsna Akhter Ripa, 17, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Ripa, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Jotsna Akhter Ripa, 17, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Ripa, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Rashida Begum, who survived from the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building plays with her daugther inside her slum house in Savar June 4, 2013. Begum, who crawled out of the ruined building, worked in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Rashida Begum, who survived from the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building plays with her daugther inside her slum house in Savar June 4, 2013. Begum, who crawled out of the ruined building, worked in Phantom TAC Ltd garment factory in Rana Plaza. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Jesmine Akhter, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house with her daughter Zarin, in Savar April 21, 2014. Akhter is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Jesmine Akhter, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands in front of her slum house with her daughter Zarin, in Savar April 21, 2014. Akhter is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Fatema lost her son Nurul Karim and her daugher Arifa, who were working on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza when it collapsed on April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Fatema holds a picture of her son Nurul Karim as she poses for a photograph in front of her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Fatema lost her son Nurul Karim and her daugher Arifa, who were working on the fifth floor of Rana Plaza when it collapsed on April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Karuna Akter Lima, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of her arm to save her. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Marium, 16, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, lies on a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 4, 2013. A rescue worker had to amputate a part of her arm to save her. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Nilufar Yesmin, 36, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Nilufar, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Nilufar Yesmin, 36, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, sits inside her slum house in Savar April 21, 2014. Nilufar, who is unable to work due to a spinal injury sustained from the accident last year, says she has not received any compensation. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Mustafizur tries to comfort his wife Rebecca, 20, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Shapla Begum (L) and Shilpi Rani Das, survivors of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, wear mechanical prosthetic limbs in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Shapla Begum (L) and Shilpi Rani Das, survivors of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, wear mechanical prosthetic limbs in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Shilpi Rani Das, a survivor of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, fixes a mechanical prosthetic limb to her body in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Shilpi Rani Das, a survivor of the Rana Plaza building collapse in April, fixes a mechanical prosthetic limb to her body in a hospital in Dhaka November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Shilpi, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands inside the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysis (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Shilpi, who was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, stands inside the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysis (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Champa, 30, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits after a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Champa, 30, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits after a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>25-year-old Jesmin, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

25-year-old Jesmin, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Jewel Sheikh, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Jewel Sheikh, a garment worker rescued from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, waits for a prosthesis operation at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Monika Hembrom, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

Monika Hembrom, a survivor from the collapsed Rana Plaza Building, lies on a bed of Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2014年 4月 24日

20-year-old seamstress Runi Akhter, a survivor of the rubble of collapsed Rana Plaza Building, stands in front of her slum house with relatives in Savar June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

