2014年 4月 24日

Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints

<p>A Ukrainian security force officer is deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

2014年 4月 24日 星期四

A Ukrainian security force officer is deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A Ukrainian MI-24 military helicopter flies overhead at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slavyansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian MI-24 military helicopter flies overhead at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slavyansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A Ukrainian security force officer stops a local resident at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian security force officer stops a local resident at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A local resident smokes a cigarette at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A local resident smokes a cigarette at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Ukrainian soldiers inspect a vehicle at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a vehicle at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Ukrainian soldiers look at vehicles at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian soldiers look at vehicles at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>A Ukrainian soldier jumps off an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Ukrainian soldier jumps off an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

