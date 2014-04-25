Portraits of anti-balaka militants
Anti-balaka (anti-machete) militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A member of the anti-balaka looks on in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A masked female member of the anti-balaka holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka walks with his weapons in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of the anti-balaka poses with his machete in village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the anti-balaka patrol outside the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph next to a checkpoint on a dirt road near the town of Yaloke April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A female member of the anti-balaka patrols with other militiamen outside village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A fighter from the anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A member of the anti-balaka gestures with his machetes in the village of Zawa April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-balaka militiamen are seen on the outskirts of Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Anti-balaka militiamen are seen on the outskirts of Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A fighter from the anti-balaka militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
