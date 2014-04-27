版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 28日 星期一 04:35 BJT

Faithful watch two popes become saints

<p>A Polish pilgrim displays a souvenir of canonized Popes John Paul II (L) and John XXIII while waiting for mass before the canonization ceremony in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, were declared saints by Pope Francis at the unprecedented twin canonization on Sunday. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

A Polish pilgrim displays a souvenir of canonized Popes John Paul II (L) and John XXIII while waiting for mmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A Polish pilgrim displays a souvenir of canonized Popes John Paul II (L) and John XXIII while waiting for mass before the canonization ceremony in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, were declared saints by Pope Francis at the unprecedented twin canonization on Sunday. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
1 / 28
<p>Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his popemobile after the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his popemobile after the canonisation ceremony of Popes Johmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his popemobile after the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
2 / 28
<p>A bishop reads a newspaper before the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints in front of more than half a million pilgrims, hailing both as courageous men who withstood the tragedies of the 20th century. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A bishop reads a newspaper before the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Petmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A bishop reads a newspaper before the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints in front of more than half a million pilgrims, hailing both as courageous men who withstood the tragedies of the 20th century. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
3 / 28
<p>Pope Francis touches a statue of the Virgin Mary as he arrives for the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis touches a statue of the Virgin Mary as he arrives for the canonization ceremony of Popes John more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Pope Francis touches a statue of the Virgin Mary as he arrives for the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
4 / 28
<p>Pictures of Pope John Paul II are seen for sale during celebrations marking his canonization along with his predecessor Pope John XXIII in the hometown of Karol Wojtyla, who later become Pope John Paul II, in Wadowice, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki</p>

Pictures of Pope John Paul II are seen for sale during celebrations marking his canonization along with hismore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Pictures of Pope John Paul II are seen for sale during celebrations marking his canonization along with his predecessor Pope John XXIII in the hometown of Karol Wojtyla, who later become Pope John Paul II, in Wadowice, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki

Close
5 / 28
<p>Former Pope Benedict XVI arrives escorted by Archbishop Georg Ganswein to attend the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II to start in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Former Pope Benedict XVI arrives escorted by Archbishop Georg Ganswein to attend the canonization ceremony more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Former Pope Benedict XVI arrives escorted by Archbishop Georg Ganswein to attend the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II to start in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
6 / 28
<p>A cardinal hands back a camera to a fellow cardinal before of the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A cardinal hands back a camera to a fellow cardinal before of the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIIImore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A cardinal hands back a camera to a fellow cardinal before of the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
7 / 28
<p>An image of Pope John Paul II is projected during a multimedia show a night before his canonization, in Krakow, Poland, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Jacek Smoter</p>

An image of Pope John Paul II is projected during a multimedia show a night before his canonization, in Kramore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

An image of Pope John Paul II is projected during a multimedia show a night before his canonization, in Krakow, Poland, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Jacek Smoter

Close
8 / 28
<p>Catholic priests held a mass during the canonization of Pope John Paul II and his predecessor Pope John XXIII in the ski resort Kasprowy Wierch in the Tatra mountains, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly</p>

Catholic priests held a mass during the canonization of Pope John Paul II and his predecessor Pope John XXImore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Catholic priests held a mass during the canonization of Pope John Paul II and his predecessor Pope John XXIII in the ski resort Kasprowy Wierch in the Tatra mountains, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly

Close
9 / 28
<p>A faithful sleeps in a sleeping bag during a vigil outside the Sant'Agnese in Agone church in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

A faithful sleeps in a sleeping bag during a vigil outside the Sant'Agnese in Agone church in Rome, Italy, more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A faithful sleeps in a sleeping bag during a vigil outside the Sant'Agnese in Agone church in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
10 / 28
<p>Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his Popemobile after the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his Popemobile after the canonisation ceremony of Popes Johmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his Popemobile after the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
11 / 28
<p>A Swiss Guard stands during the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Swiss Guard stands during the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Smore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A Swiss Guard stands during the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 28
<p>A faithful holds up a reliquary containing pieces of the robes of Pope John Paul II and his predecessor Pope John XXIII at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, Argentina, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

A faithful holds up a reliquary containing pieces of the robes of Pope John Paul II and his predecessor Popmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A faithful holds up a reliquary containing pieces of the robes of Pope John Paul II and his predecessor Pope John XXIII at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, Argentina, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
13 / 28
<p>Catholic faithful celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II in the hometown of Karol Wojtyla, who later become Pope John Paul II, in Wadowice, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki</p>

Catholic faithful celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II in the hometown of Karol Wmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Catholic faithful celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II in the hometown of Karol Wojtyla, who later become Pope John Paul II, in Wadowice, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki

Close
14 / 28
<p>Faithful sleep on the ground before the start of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Faithful sleep on the ground before the start of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paumore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Faithful sleep on the ground before the start of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
15 / 28
<p>Bishops attend the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Bishops attend the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis at St. Pemore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Bishops attend the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
16 / 28
<p>Catholic faithful celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II in the hometown of Karol Wojtyla, who later become Pope John Paul II, in Wadowice, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki</p>

Catholic faithful celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II in the hometown of Karol Wmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Catholic faithful celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II in the hometown of Karol Wojtyla, who later become Pope John Paul II, in Wadowice, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki

Close
17 / 28
<p>Catholic faithful watch the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II on a giant screen near the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, where Karol Wojtyla was archbishop before becoming Pope John Paul II, in Krakow, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek</p>

Catholic faithful watch the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II on a giant screen near the Sanmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Catholic faithful watch the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II on a giant screen near the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, where Karol Wojtyla was archbishop before becoming Pope John Paul II, in Krakow, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek

Close
18 / 28
<p>Catholic faithful carry Polish and Vatican flags as they ride to Krzeptowki shrine to celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II, near Zakopane, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly</p>

Catholic faithful carry Polish and Vatican flags as they ride to Krzeptowki shrine to celebrate the canonizmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Catholic faithful carry Polish and Vatican flags as they ride to Krzeptowki shrine to celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II, near Zakopane, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly

Close
19 / 28
<p>A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonization ceremony of John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonizmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonization ceremony of John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
20 / 28
<p>Polish faithful dressed in traditional costumes wait for the start of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Polish faithful dressed in traditional costumes wait for the start of the canonisation ceremony of Popes Jomore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Polish faithful dressed in traditional costumes wait for the start of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
21 / 28
<p>A faithful gets the communion as Pope Francis leads the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A faithful gets the communion as Pope Francis leads the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A faithful gets the communion as Pope Francis leads the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
22 / 28
<p>A woman helps her son to kiss the sculpture of Pope John Paul II in Oviedo, northern Spain April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A woman helps her son to kiss the sculpture of Pope John Paul II in Oviedo, northern Spain April 27, 2014. more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A woman helps her son to kiss the sculpture of Pope John Paul II in Oviedo, northern Spain April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
23 / 28
<p>Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his Popemobile after the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his Popemobile after the canonization ceremony of Popes Johmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his Popemobile after the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
24 / 28
<p>Former Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Former Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Aprimore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Former Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
25 / 28
<p>Souvenir key chains with pictures of Pope John Paul II are sold at an exhibition of Pope's relics in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Souvenir key chains with pictures of Pope John Paul II are sold at an exhibition of Pope's relics in Quezonmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Souvenir key chains with pictures of Pope John Paul II are sold at an exhibition of Pope's relics in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
26 / 28
<p>A bishop uses his mobile phone to take photographs as he arrives for the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II to start in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A bishop uses his mobile phone to take photographs as he arrives for the canonisation ceremony of Popes Johmore

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

A bishop uses his mobile phone to take photographs as he arrives for the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II to start in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
27 / 28
<p>Children wearing Pope's cassocks ride a Popemobile that was used by Pope John Paul II in his 1995 visit to Manila, during a parade in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Children wearing Pope's cassocks ride a Popemobile that was used by Pope John Paul II in his 1995 visit to more

2014年 4月 28日 星期一

Children wearing Pope's cassocks ride a Popemobile that was used by Pope John Paul II in his 1995 visit to Manila, during a parade in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Explosions in Baghdad

Explosions in Baghdad

下一个

Explosions in Baghdad

Explosions in Baghdad

A series of explosions rocked a Shi'ite political organization's rally in Iraq.

2014年 4月 26日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 4月 26日
Life of John Paul II

Life of John Paul II

A look back on the life of Pope John Paul II.

2014年 4月 26日
Kim Jong Un's female fans

Kim Jong Un's female fans

A look at the North Korean leader's adoring admirers.

2014年 4月 26日

精选图集

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐