Faithful watch two popes become saints
A Polish pilgrim displays a souvenir of canonized Popes John Paul II (L) and John XXIII while waiting for mass before the canonization ceremony in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, were declared saints by Pope Francis at the unprecedented twin canonization on Sunday. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his popemobile after the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A bishop reads a newspaper before the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints in front of more than half a million pilgrims, hailing both as courageous men who withstood the tragedies of the 20th century. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis touches a statue of the Virgin Mary as he arrives for the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pictures of Pope John Paul II are seen for sale during celebrations marking his canonization along with his predecessor Pope John XXIII in the hometown of Karol Wojtyla, who later become Pope John Paul II, in Wadowice, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki
Former Pope Benedict XVI arrives escorted by Archbishop Georg Ganswein to attend the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II to start in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A cardinal hands back a camera to a fellow cardinal before of the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An image of Pope John Paul II is projected during a multimedia show a night before his canonization, in Krakow, Poland, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Jacek Smoter
Catholic priests held a mass during the canonization of Pope John Paul II and his predecessor Pope John XXIII in the ski resort Kasprowy Wierch in the Tatra mountains, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly
A faithful sleeps in a sleeping bag during a vigil outside the Sant'Agnese in Agone church in Rome, Italy, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his Popemobile after the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Swiss Guard stands during the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A faithful holds up a reliquary containing pieces of the robes of Pope John Paul II and his predecessor Pope John XXIII at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, Argentina, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Catholic faithful celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II in the hometown of Karol Wojtyla, who later become Pope John Paul II, in Wadowice, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki
Faithful sleep on the ground before the start of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Bishops attend the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Catholic faithful celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II in the hometown of Karol Wojtyla, who later become Pope John Paul II, in Wadowice, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Michal Lepecki
Catholic faithful watch the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II on a giant screen near the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, where Karol Wojtyla was archbishop before becoming Pope John Paul II, in Krakow, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Mateusz Skwarczek
Catholic faithful carry Polish and Vatican flags as they ride to Krzeptowki shrine to celebrate the canonization of Pope John XXIII and John Paul II, near Zakopane, Poland, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly
A U.S. flag and nuns are reflected in the window of the Popemobile as Pope Francis leaves after the canonization ceremony of John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Polish faithful dressed in traditional costumes wait for the start of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A faithful gets the communion as Pope Francis leads the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and Jean-Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman helps her son to kiss the sculpture of Pope John Paul II in Oviedo, northern Spain April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Pope Francis greets the faithful as he rides in his Popemobile after the canonization ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Former Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of a canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Souvenir key chains with pictures of Pope John Paul II are sold at an exhibition of Pope's relics in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A bishop uses his mobile phone to take photographs as he arrives for the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II to start in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Children wearing Pope's cassocks ride a Popemobile that was used by Pope John Paul II in his 1995 visit to Manila, during a parade in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
