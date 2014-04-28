Rohingya health crisis in Myanmar
A Rohingya woman walks at the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine statemore
A Rohingya woman walks at the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar. REUTERS/Minzayar
Rohingya women are pictured as a child runs in the background inside the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally more
Rohingya women are pictured as a child runs in the background inside the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. In February, Myanmar's government expelled the main aid group providing health to more than half a million Rohingya, Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (MSF-H), after the organization said it had treated people believed to have been victims of violence in southern Maungdaw township in January. REUTERS/Minzayar
Rohingya women and their children wait to receive treatment at a makeshift clinic in the Thet Kae Pyin campmore
Rohingya women and their children wait to receive treatment at a makeshift clinic in the Thet Kae Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. The United Nations says at least 40 Rohingya were killed there by Buddhist Rakhine villagers. The government denies any killings occurred. REUTERS/Minzayar
A Rohingya woman shows her baby, who is suffering from a skin infection, at the Thet Kae Pyin camp for intemore
A Rohingya woman shows her baby, who is suffering from a skin infection, at the Thet Kae Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. An attack in March on NGO and U.N. offices by a Rakhine mob led to the withdrawal of other groups providing healthcare and other essential aid to another 140,000 Rohingya living in camps. REUTERS/Minzayar
A displaced Rohingya girl is pictured at the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Tawmore
A displaced Rohingya girl is pictured at the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Tin Aung Zin, a nine-year-old Rohingya boy in a coma which his mother says was caused by shock during the cmore
Tin Aung Zin, a nine-year-old Rohingya boy in a coma which his mother says was caused by shock during the communal violence in their former neighborhood Nahzi village in Sittwe, lies on the floor inside their new home at a village near the Thet Kae Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their hmore
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
A boy holds his severely malnourished sibling in his room at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced pemore
A boy holds his severely malnourished sibling in his room at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Severely malnourished 25-day-old twins are held by her mother Norbagoun, a displaced Rohingya woman, in themore
Severely malnourished 25-day-old twins are held by her mother Norbagoun, a displaced Rohingya woman, in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Rohingya people wait to receive their share of food aid from the World Food Program (WFP) at the Thae Chaunmore
Rohingya people wait to receive their share of food aid from the World Food Program (WFP) at the Thae Chaung camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
The body of three-month-old Asoma Khatu, who just died of fever and diarrhea, is covered with a piece of whmore
The body of three-month-old Asoma Khatu, who just died of fever and diarrhea, is covered with a piece of white cloth at the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Gorima Khatu holds the covered body of her three-month-old daughter Asoma Khatu, who just died of fever andmore
Gorima Khatu holds the covered body of her three-month-old daughter Asoma Khatu, who just died of fever and diarrhea, in their room at the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Muhammad Ali, a 54-year-old Rohingya man suffering from tuberculosis for over a year, lies inside his room more
Muhammad Ali, a 54-year-old Rohingya man suffering from tuberculosis for over a year, lies inside his room at the Thet Kae Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Muhammad Alam, who is suffering from a diarrhea for over a week, lies on a mat in front of his room at the more
Muhammad Alam, who is suffering from a diarrhea for over a week, lies on a mat in front of his room at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
A sick Rohingya boy waits to receive medical treatment at a makeshift clinic at the Thet Kae Pyin camp for more
A sick Rohingya boy waits to receive medical treatment at a makeshift clinic at the Thet Kae Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
A Rohingya woman shows her baby to a nurse as another woman is examined by a doctor from the Ministry of Hemore
A Rohingya woman shows her baby to a nurse as another woman is examined by a doctor from the Ministry of Health at a hospital near the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Medicine are seen in a pharmacy which also serves as a makeshift clinic at the Thae Chaung camp for internamore
Medicine are seen in a pharmacy which also serves as a makeshift clinic at the Thae Chaung camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Musana Khatu, a 22-month-old Rohingya girl suffering from diarrhoea for 13 days, undergoes examination aftemore
Musana Khatu, a 22-month-old Rohingya girl suffering from diarrhoea for 13 days, undergoes examination after her mother brought her from the Baw Dupa camp for internally displaced people to a makeshift clinic at the Thet Kae Pyin camp in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Musana Khatu, a 22-month-old Rohingya girl suffering from diarrhoea for 13 days, receives treatment after hmore
Musana Khatu, a 22-month-old Rohingya girl suffering from diarrhoea for 13 days, receives treatment after her mother brought her from the Baw Dupa camp for internally displaced people to a makeshift clinic at the Thet Kae Pyin camp in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Rohingya women hold their children at the Khaung Dokkha camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakmore
Rohingya women hold their children at the Khaung Dokkha camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Rohingya people receive their share of food aid from the World Food Program (WFP) at the Thae Chaung camp fmore
Rohingya people receive their share of food aid from the World Food Program (WFP) at the Thae Chaung camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people is pictured through the windows of an empty building at more
Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people is pictured through the windows of an empty building at the camp in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Rohingya children walk past shelters inside the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk more
Rohingya children walk past shelters inside the Kyein Ni Pyin camp for internally displaced people in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
Children play in the fields near the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine statmore
Children play in the fields near the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
