Clashes in Donetsk
Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Dmore
Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. Several people were wounded when what appeared to be stun grenades exploded during a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in the eastern, separatist-held city of Donetsk, a Reuters reporter said. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An injured pro-Russian activist holds his head during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk more
An injured pro-Russian activist holds his head during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian activist walks in front of Ukrainian riot police during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern more
A pro-Russian activist walks in front of Ukrainian riot police during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Ukrainian protesters light flares during a rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERSmore
Pro-Ukrainian protesters light flares during a rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Ukrainian supporters attend a rally in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pro-Ukrainian supporters attend a rally in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured man receives treatment from an ambulance crew during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city omore
An injured man receives treatment from an ambulance crew during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian activists march with riot shields during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk Amore
Pro-Russian activists march with riot shields during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian protesters (L) attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city more
Pro-Russian protesters (L) attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian protester confronts riot police during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk Aprmore
A pro-Russian protester confronts riot police during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian protesters (L) attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city more
Pro-Russian protesters (L) attack a pro-Ukrainian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Ukrainian riot officer looks from a bus during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April more
An Ukrainian riot officer looks from a bus during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian men attack pro-Ukrainian supporters during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine Apmore
Pro-Russian men attack pro-Ukrainian supporters during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot policemen wait for a pro-Ukrainian rally to start in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/more
Riot policemen wait for a pro-Ukrainian rally to start in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A pro-Russian activist walks in front of Ukrainian riot police during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern more
A pro-Russian activist walks in front of Ukrainian riot police during a pro-Ukrainian rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian protesters walk down a street during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 2more
Pro-Russian protesters walk down a street during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian protesters return riot shields after a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 2more
Pro-Russian protesters return riot shields after a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Riot policemen wait for a pro-Ukrainian rally to start in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/more
Riot policemen wait for a pro-Ukrainian rally to start in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mounted policeman waits for a pro-Ukrainian rally to start in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REmore
A mounted policeman waits for a pro-Ukrainian rally to start in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
下一个
Anti-cartel vigilantes
Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.
Detained in eastern Ukraine
International observers detained by pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk.
Rohingya health crisis in Myanmar
Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar.
Faithful watch two popes become saints
Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints hailing both as courageous men who withstood the tragedies of the 20th century.
精选图集
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.