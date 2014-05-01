Life and death on a convoy
Muslims prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekemore
Muslims prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK12 neighborhood in Bangui, Central African Republic April 27, 2014. The relocation involves moving Muslims who have sheltered from sectarian violence for months in the PK12 neighborhood, to the north of the country, towards the border with Chad. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man stands near a vehicle and other belongings set on fire by its owners who did not want to leave them bmore
A man stands near a vehicle and other belongings set on fire by its owners who did not want to leave them behind for looters as Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK 12 neighborhood in Bangui April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Unionmore
Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK12 neighborhood in Bangui April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation more
Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in Central African Republic as they are escorted from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, near the village of Dekoua April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armedmore
A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are traveling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armedmore
A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman is assisted into an ambulance after giving birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle as she trmore
A woman is assisted into an ambulance after giving birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido, on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed AU peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand Mmore
Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed AU peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido, on the border with Chad, near the village of Dekoua April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armore
A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy she was traveling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Men assist to carry the body of a dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua aftmore
Men assist to carry the body of a dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy she was traveling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man cries after his father was killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy came under attack by anti Balakmore
A man cries after his father was killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as they were travelling from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, at the town of Kaga Bandoro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Relatives mourn close to the body of a man killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy they were traveling imore
Relatives mourn close to the body of a man killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy they were traveling in, escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, Kaga Bandoro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A UNICEF vehicle carrying Muslim IDPs prepares to leave after a night on the road on their way towards Chadmore
A UNICEF vehicle carrying Muslim IDPs prepares to leave after a night on the road on their way towards Chad's border, outside Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks with her belongings to spend the night after a day traveling with an armed peacekeeping convomore
A woman walks with her belongings to spend the night after a day traveling with an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, Kaga Bandoro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A Muslim woman prays after a night on the road, before departing towards Chad's border escorted by African more
A Muslim woman prays after a night on the road, before departing towards Chad's border escorted by African Union peacekeepers, outside Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Heavily pregnant women, all wives of one man, sit in the back of a UNICEF vehicle after a night on the roadmore
Heavily pregnant women, all wives of one man, sit in the back of a UNICEF vehicle after a night on the road, before departing towards Chad's border escorted by peacekeepers, about 20 km (12 miles) from Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman passes her child on the top of a truck during a break from her journey towards Chad's border escortmore
A woman passes her child on the top of a truck during a break from her journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A sick girl rests on the lap of her mother as another woman (top L) washes her baby by the side of the roadmore
A sick girl rests on the lap of her mother as another woman (top L) washes her baby by the side of the road during a break from their journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
The relative of a woman that recently gave birth yesterday to twins holds one of the babies before departinmore
The relative of a woman that recently gave birth yesterday to twins holds one of the babies before departing towards Chad's border, escorted by troops from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women rest on the side of the road during a break from their journey towards Chad's border escorted by Afrimore
Women rest on the side of the road during a break from their journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the town of Kabo April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman rests by the side of the road during a stop as she travels in a convoy escorted by the African Uniomore
A woman rests by the side of the road during a stop as she travels in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, near the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man washes in a pond before praying during a stop as he travels in a convoy escorted by the African Unionmore
A man washes in a pond before praying during a stop as he travels in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, near the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Trucks carrying internally-displaced Muslims arrive after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the Africmore
Trucks carrying internally-displaced Muslims arrive after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, at the transit IDP center on the outskirts of the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A local policeman guards an area as people disembark from trucks with their belongings at the transit IDP cmore
A local policeman guards an area as people disembark from trucks with their belongings at the transit IDP center, after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, on the outskirts of the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
