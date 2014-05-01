Life and death on a convoy

A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are traveling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola