2014年 4月 29日

Views from above the tornado damage

<p>Fallen trees are seen along a creek seen in this aerial picture in Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Fallen trees are seen along a creek seen in this aerial picture in Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Residents go through the rubble of their home, one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Residents go through the rubble of their home, one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 4月 29日

Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A newly built school is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

A newly built school is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>The path of a tornado is seen in this aerial image near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

The path of a tornado is seen in this aerial image near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A damaged power station is pictured after a tornado hit Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

A damaged power station is pictured after a tornado hit Mayflower, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas on April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas on April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake one-day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake one-day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Vehicles and debris litter a lake as rescue workers and volunteers search the area one day after the area was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Vehicles and debris litter a lake as rescue workers and volunteers search the area one day after the area was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake, one day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Rescue workers and volunteers search through debris in a lake, one day after nearby homes were destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Residents go through the rubble of their home one day after it was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes, one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

Rescue workers and volunteers stand amid debris of homes, one day after they were destroyed by a tornado in Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

People sift through the rubble of what is left of homes after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A residential neighborhood is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

2014年 4月 29日

A residential neighborhood is seen destroyed by a tornado in this aerial photograph taken near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

