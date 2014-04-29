版本:
Pro-Russians seize Luhansk

<p>Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind a car near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind a car near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian armed men run near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men run near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind cars near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind cars near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian armed men walk near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men walk near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A pro-Russian armed man stands guard near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A pro-Russian armed man stands guard near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists and supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists and supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists and Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces (back) gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists and Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces (back) gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists and supporters look out from the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists and supporters look out from the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A pro-Russian activist stands at a barricade in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A pro-Russian activist stands at a barricade in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A woman holds an icon as a pro-Russian activist kisses it inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman holds an icon as a pro-Russian activist kisses it inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A man holds a stick outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A man holds a stick outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces and a firefighter (2nd R), blocked by pro-Russian activists, gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces and a firefighter (2nd R), blocked by pro-Russian activists, gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

