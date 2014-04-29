Pro-Russians seize Luhansk
Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukrainemore
Pro-Russian armed men level automatic rifles near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind a car near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukrainmore
Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind a car near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men run near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. Rmore
Pro-Russian armed men run near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind cars near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukrainemore
Pro-Russian armed men take cover behind cars near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian armed men walk near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. more
Pro-Russian armed men walk near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April more
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard near the local police headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists and supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastermore
Pro-Russian activists and supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 201more
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 201more
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukrainmore
A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, Aprilmore
Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 201more
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, Aprmore
Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, Aprmore
Pro-Russian activists are seen inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists and Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces (back) gather outside the regional gomore
Pro-Russian activists and Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces (back) gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists and supporters look out from the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, easternmore
Pro-Russian activists and supporters look out from the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, Aprmore
Pro-Russian supporters gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, Aprilmore
Pro-Russian activists gather inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian activist stands at a barricade in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Femore
A pro-Russian activist stands at a barricade in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman holds an icon as a pro-Russian activist kisses it inside the regional government headquarters in Lumore
A woman holds an icon as a pro-Russian activist kisses it inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man holds a stick outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 201more
A man holds a stick outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 201more
Pro-Russian activists storm the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces and a firefighter (2nd R), blocked by pro-Russian activists, gamore
Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces and a firefighter (2nd R), blocked by pro-Russian activists, gather outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
下一个
Views from above the tornado damage
A wave of tornadoes ripped through the south-central United States.
Clashes in Donetsk
Pro-Russian separatists attack a rally in support of Ukrainian unity in Donetsk.
Anti-cartel vigilantes
Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.
Detained in eastern Ukraine
International observers detained by pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk.
精选图集
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.