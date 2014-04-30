版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 30日 星期三 22:01 BJT

Portraits of pro-Russian separatists

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits beside a dog as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits beside a dog as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buimore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester sits beside a dog as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
1 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
2 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester poses with a pair of binoculars inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester poses with a pair of binoculars inside a regional government building in Donmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester poses with a pair of binoculars inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
4 / 13
<p>A pro-Russian protester laughs while posing for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A pro-Russian protester laughs while posing for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk,more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A pro-Russian protester laughs while posing for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
6 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
7 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
8 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
9 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester smokes as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester smokes as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Domore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester smokes as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
10 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
11 / 13
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
12 / 13
<p>Masked pro-Russian protesters pose for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Masked pro-Russian protesters pose for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern more

2014年 4月 30日 星期三

Masked pro-Russian protesters pose for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
13 / 13
重播
下一图片集
At North Korea's edge

At North Korea's edge

下一个

At North Korea's edge

At North Korea's edge

Life on the remote, militarized islands on the border between South and North Korea.

2014年 4月 30日
In the tornado's path

In the tornado's path

Deadly tornadoes rip through the south and central United States, wiping out entire neighborhoods.

2014年 4月 30日
Pro-Russians seize Luhansk

Pro-Russians seize Luhansk

Hundreds of pro-Moscow separatists storm government buildings across Luhansk, one of Ukraine's provincial capitals, and open fire on police.

2014年 4月 30日
Views from above the tornado damage

Views from above the tornado damage

A wave of tornadoes ripped through the south-central United States.

2014年 4月 29日

精选图集

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐