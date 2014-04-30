At North Korea's edge
A location marker, seen as a blue dot on a map, shows the position of a photographer's phone on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies just inside the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 13, 2014. The Northern Limit Line, a disputed maritime border that wraps itself round a part of the North's coastline, has been the scene of frequent clashes between South and North Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A South Korean soldier uses binoculars to look out to sea from a watchtower on the Yeonpyeong island, which lies just inside the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 8, 2014. In 2010, North Korea fired multiple shells onto the island killing four people, including two civilians in a first such attack since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. In subsequent years, the South Korean government has increased its military presence on the islands. Cliff tops are adorned with cruise missiles capable of striking Pyongyang, and the beaches are lined with barbed wire, soldiers, and mines. The two sides are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a mere truce, not a treaty. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
South Korean soldiers walk past a barbed wire fortification on a beach on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 14, 2014. Baengnyeong which is closer to Pyongyang than Seoul is an isolated and heavily militarized island whose resident live in constant fear of possible clashes between two armies. The beaches of Baengnyeong are often walled with barbed wire fences straddling the sand dunes with intermittent holes for machine gun positions. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-landing spikes placed by South Korean military are seen during low tide on the beach on the island of Baengnyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A seagull flies over a South Korean military platform just off the island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A South Korean corvette chases away fishing boats sailing under Chinese flags after they came too close to the Northern Limit Line just off the island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea April 8, 2014. Local South Korean fishermen, many of whom have been on the islands for generations, have had their fishing grounds vastly restricted by the line. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A dummy of a soldier is placed on a heavily fortified beach facing North Korea on Yeonpyeong, an island which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People are seen walking behind military positions on Sagot beach on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in Yellow Sea April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A soldier walks toward a model plane, which one marine said was used by the South Korean army for target practice, on a beach on Yeonpyeong island, which lies just inside the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 8, 2014. An unmanned drone crashed on a South Korean island near a disputed maritime border with North Korea, a South Korean defense ministry official said on April 1, triggering an investigation into whether the aircraft was from the North. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tourists take pictures as they visit a beach on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A bunker is seen on a heavily fortified beach on the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A warning sign hangs on razor wire on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
South Korean marines carry their weapons as they walk through a field on the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
South Korean marines sleep on the ferry traveling to the mainland from the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
South Korean military personnel gather on the beach on the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
"Defectors telephone" is written on a phone on a wall at a heavily fortified beach on the island of Baengnyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man points toward a monument for the 46 deceased navy sailors of the sunken ship Cheonan on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 12, 2014. South Korean naval corvette Cheonan, which was believed to be torpedoed by North Korea, killing 46 sailors, sank on March 26, 2010 off the south Baengnyeong Island, near the disputed sea border with the north. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean islands and ships sailing under Chinese flags are seen from a heavily fortified beach on Yeonpyeong island, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fisherman sits on his boat in a small port on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 11, 2014. Local fishermen, many of whom have been on the islands for generations, have had their fishing grounds vastly restricted by the Northern Limit Line. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fish hang from hooks in a small fishing port on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 11, 2014. Local fishermen, many of whom have been on the islands for generations, have had their fishing grounds vastly restricted by the Northern Limit Line. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Ho-soon, a 66-year-old South Korean woman (L), and her friend wait for the military to give them permission to sail into the sea off the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 12, 2014. "North Korea doesn't bother us. [South Korean] military, China and reporters are ones that bother us" said Kim. Local fishermen, many of whom have been on the islands for generations, have had their fishing grounds vastly restricted by the Northern Limit Line. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Ho-soon, a 66-year-old fisher-woman prepares to dive as a South Korean corvette patrols in the distance, off the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kim Ho-soon, a 66-year-old fisher-woman, adjusts her mask as she prepares to dive off the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Elderly residents are seen behind boxes as they warm themselves in a bomb shelter on the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. Local officials said the population on the island was aging because there aren't enough jobs for the working age group and the young leave the island for colleges on the mainland. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Elderly residents exercise on the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children play in front of a tank on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Visitors to the Yeonpyeong-do Security Education Center watch a 3D movie about the 2010 North Korean attack on island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tourists make a toast in a restaurant on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pro-unification message is seen on a wall in a small fisherman's restaurant on the island of Baengnyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
