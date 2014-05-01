版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 1日 星期四 09:50 BJT

Pictures of the month: April

<p>Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces lomore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Close
1 / 45
<p>Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 45
<p>A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea, to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea, to commemorate the victims ofmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea, to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
3 / 45
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards forces loyal to Syria's Presidentmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
4 / 45
<p>Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornamore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 45
<p>Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their hmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
6 / 45
<p>A pro-Russian activist sits inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A pro-Russian activist sits inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A pro-Russian activist sits inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
7 / 45
<p>A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia,more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 45
<p>A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua, Central African Republic, after the armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) she was travelling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua, Central Afrmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua, Central African Republic, after the armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) she was travelling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 45
<p>A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukrainmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
10 / 45
<p>Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukranian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukranian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Domore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukranian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
11 / 45
<p>Bishops wait for a mass to start ahead of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Bishops wait for a mass to start ahead of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II inmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Bishops wait for a mass to start ahead of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 45
<p>A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Smore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
13 / 45
<p>A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 45
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
15 / 45
<p>A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for tmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 45
<p>A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Omore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
17 / 45
<p>Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra</p>

Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Close
18 / 45
<p>An upturned truck lies under a tree that has lost most of its branches, following a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas, at sunset April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

An upturned truck lies under a tree that has lost most of its branches, following a tornado near Vilonia, Amore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

An upturned truck lies under a tree that has lost most of its branches, following a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas, at sunset April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 45
<p>First In Video news video photographer Brad Mack covers the damage seen after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas around 7:30 pm CST, late April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

First In Video news video photographer Brad Mack covers the damage seen after a tornado hit the town of Maymore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

First In Video news video photographer Brad Mack covers the damage seen after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas around 7:30 pm CST, late April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
20 / 45
<p>Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
21 / 45
<p>World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Australian challenger Alex Leapai during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen, Germany, April 26, 2014. Klitschko won after knock out in round six. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Australian challmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Australian challenger Alex Leapai during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen, Germany, April 26, 2014. Klitschko won after knock out in round six. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
22 / 45
<p>"Anti-Balaka" militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

"Anti-Balaka" militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Cemore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

"Anti-Balaka" militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
23 / 45
<p>A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are travelling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are travelling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
24 / 45
<p>Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Chinesemore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
25 / 45
<p>A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
26 / 45
<p>Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is rippedmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
27 / 45
<p>The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool</p>

The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretomore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool

Close
28 / 45
<p>Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Manmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
29 / 45
<p>A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 11, 2014. The suspected illegal construction, which takes up an area of about 40 square metres, was built 10 years ago. Local law enforcement department discovered the construction back in 2012, but have failed to find the owner since then, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Gmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 11, 2014. The suspected illegal construction, which takes up an area of about 40 square metres, was built 10 years ago. Local law enforcement department discovered the construction back in 2012, but have failed to find the owner since then, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
30 / 45
<p>Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 7, 20more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Close
31 / 45
<p>An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during the latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during the latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Close
32 / 45
<p>An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, Aprilmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
33 / 45
<p>A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise near the more

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
34 / 45
<p>People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition as part of Rio's Porto Maravilha (Marvelous Port) urbanisation project, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition as part of Rio's Porto Maravmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition as part of Rio's Porto Maravilha (Marvelous Port) urbanisation project, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
35 / 45
<p>A participant number tag is seen among running shoes left at the makeshift memorial following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, in an exhibit titled "Dear Boston: Messages from the Marathon Memorial" at the Boston Public Library in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A participant number tag is seen among running shoes left at the makeshift memorial following the 2013 Bostmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A participant number tag is seen among running shoes left at the makeshift memorial following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, in an exhibit titled "Dear Boston: Messages from the Marathon Memorial" at the Boston Public Library in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
36 / 45
<p>A decorated bomb shelter sits in a school yard in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A decorated bomb shelter sits in a school yard in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarrmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A decorated bomb shelter sits in a school yard in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
37 / 45
<p>Gloria Lincoln-Thompson carries her 9mm Smith &amp; Wesson pistol in her waist band during a rally in support of the Michigan Open Carry gun law in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Gloria Lincoln-Thompson carries her 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in her waist band during a rally in suppomore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Gloria Lincoln-Thompson carries her 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in her waist band during a rally in support of the Michigan Open Carry gun law in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
38 / 45
<p>Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, about 31 miles north of Bambari, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, about 31 miles north of Bambari, Central African Repumore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, about 31 miles north of Bambari, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
39 / 45
<p>Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final amore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
40 / 45
<p>The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, Mmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
41 / 45
<p>A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security servicmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
42 / 45
<p>A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa, Central African Republic, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village ofmore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa, Central African Republic, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
43 / 45
<p>A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island omore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
44 / 45
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while on Capitol Hill imore

2014年 5月 1日 星期四

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
45 / 45
重播
下一图片集
Floods batter U.S. Southeast

Floods batter U.S. Southeast

下一个

Floods batter U.S. Southeast

Floods batter U.S. Southeast

The worst floods in decades deluged roads and engulfed homes and cars in Florida's Panhandle.

2014年 5月 1日
Portraits of pro-Russian separatists

Portraits of pro-Russian separatists

A look at the masked protesters who are part of the pro-Russian separatist movement in Donetsk.

2014年 4月 30日
At North Korea's edge

At North Korea's edge

Life on the remote, militarized islands on the border between South and North Korea.

2014年 4月 30日
In the tornado's path

In the tornado's path

Deadly tornadoes rip through the south and central United States, wiping out entire neighborhoods.

2014年 4月 30日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐