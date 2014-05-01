Pictures of the month: April
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces lomore
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their more
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea, to commemorate the victims ofmore
A woman cries while praying during a candlelight vigil in Ansan, South Korea, to commemorate the victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol and to wish for the safe return of missing passengers, April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards forces loyal to Syria's Presidentmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo, Syria, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornamore
Men use boards as paddles as they search though the debris of what is left of homes in a lake after a tornado hit the town of Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their hmore
Displaced Rohingya woman Norbagoun carries her severely malnourished 25-day-old twins in her lap in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Minzayar
A pro-Russian activist sits inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April more
A pro-Russian activist sits inside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia,more
A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua, Central Afrmore
A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua, Central African Republic, after the armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) she was travelling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukrainmore
A pro-Russian activist holds a mace outside the regional government headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukranian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Domore
Pro-Russian protesters attack a pro-Ukranian protester during a pro-Ukraine rally in the eastern city of Donetsk April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bishops wait for a mass to start ahead of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II inmore
Bishops wait for a mass to start ahead of the canonisation ceremony of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Smore
A woman pays tribute in Ansan, at a temporary group memorial altar for victims of capsized passenger ship Sewol April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney more
A veteran wearing service medals bows his head during a remembrance service on ANZAC Day in central Sydney April 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government buildmore
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for tmore
A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Omore
A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in more
Destroyed houses are seen at the location where a forest fire burned several neighborhoods in the hills in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
An upturned truck lies under a tree that has lost most of its branches, following a tornado near Vilonia, Amore
An upturned truck lies under a tree that has lost most of its branches, following a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas, at sunset April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
First In Video news video photographer Brad Mack covers the damage seen after a tornado hit the town of Maymore
First In Video news video photographer Brad Mack covers the damage seen after a tornado hit the town of Mayflower, Arkansas around 7:30 pm CST, late April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival more
Country music fans drink beer as night falls during the final day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Australian challmore
World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Australian challenger Alex Leapai during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen, Germany, April 26, 2014. Klitschko won after knock out in round six. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
"Anti-Balaka" militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Cemore
"Anti-Balaka" militiamen simulate an enemy attack as they pose for a photograph near the town of Yaloke, Central African Republic, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a more
A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are travelling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Chinesemore
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastmore
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is rippedmore
Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretomore
The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius's murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool
Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Manmore
Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Gmore
A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 11, 2014. The suspected illegal construction, which takes up an area of about 40 square metres, was built 10 years ago. Local law enforcement department discovered the construction back in 2012, but have failed to find the owner since then, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 7, 20more
Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, more
An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during the latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, Aprilmore
An explosion is seen during a car bomb attack at a Shi'ite political organisation's rally in Baghdad, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise near the more
A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School holds two rifles during a two-day field exercise near the village of Sengileyevskoye, just outside the south Russian city of Stavropol, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition as part of Rio's Porto Maravmore
People gather to observe the Perimetral overpass, after its partial demolition as part of Rio's Porto Maravilha (Marvelous Port) urbanisation project, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A participant number tag is seen among running shoes left at the makeshift memorial following the 2013 Bostmore
A participant number tag is seen among running shoes left at the makeshift memorial following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, in an exhibit titled "Dear Boston: Messages from the Marathon Memorial" at the Boston Public Library in Boston, Massachusetts April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A decorated bomb shelter sits in a school yard in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarrmore
A decorated bomb shelter sits in a school yard in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Gloria Lincoln-Thompson carries her 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in her waist band during a rally in suppomore
Gloria Lincoln-Thompson carries her 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in her waist band during a rally in support of the Michigan Open Carry gun law in Romulus, Michigan April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, about 31 miles north of Bambari, Central African Repumore
Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, about 31 miles north of Bambari, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final amore
Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, Mmore
The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security servicmore
A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village ofmore
A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa, Central African Republic, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island omore
A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while on Capitol Hill imore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
下一个
Floods batter U.S. Southeast
The worst floods in decades deluged roads and engulfed homes and cars in Florida's Panhandle.
Portraits of pro-Russian separatists
A look at the masked protesters who are part of the pro-Russian separatist movement in Donetsk.
At North Korea's edge
Life on the remote, militarized islands on the border between South and North Korea.
In the tornado's path
Deadly tornadoes rip through the south and central United States, wiping out entire neighborhoods.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.