Pictures of the month: April

A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua, Central African Republic, after the armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) she was travelling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola