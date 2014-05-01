Sifting through the rubble
People pick though debris from Fred Weaver's house that was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk past U.S. flags flying from a pile of debris on the slab of where Fred Weaver's house was destroyed by a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The path of a tornado is pictured with Parkwood Meadows suburb in the foreground, the central part of town in the middle and the destroyed Vilonia Intermediate School in Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Three men look out over the Parkwood Meadows section in Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. flag flies from a pole in a destroyed truck in the Parkwood Meadows section in Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed car is pictured with a sign asking to have the remains of the house demolished in the Parkwood Meadows section in Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Volunteers pick up debris as the clean up continues in Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Personal belongings seen in the debris field of Larry Loving's house, after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas are pictured in this combination picture taken April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Volunteers pick up debris as the clean up continues in Vilonia, Arkansas on May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A volunteer picks up debris as the clean up continues in Vilonia, Arkansas May 1,2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Larry Loving sits at the corner of what had been his garage beside his destroyed home in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. Larry has terminal cancer and decided last week before the storm, to forego further treatment. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident begins the cleanup in Tupelo, Mississippi after a tornado hit the town, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Michael Loving searches under a wall for belongings in his destroyed home in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Patsy Reno, mother of Dawn Loving, searches through the rubble of her home for momentous in Vilonia, Arkansas on April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Local resident Jerryco Green climbs over a collapsed commercial building after a tornado hit the town of Tupelo, Mississippi April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Damaged cars are seen along the main part of Tupelo Mississippi after a tornado hit the town, April 30,2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Resident Jerryco Green climbs over a collapse structure as he looks for items in Tupelo, Mississippi after a tornado hit the town April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
People begin the cleanup after a tornado hit the town of Tupelo, Mississippi, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A man walks away from a clean-up debris fire in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boys on an ATV ride past a destroyed house as other debris is reflected in a truck mirror, after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Michael Stanek hugs his daughter Kennedy Stanek as they take a break from helping friends sift though the rubble of their homes in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A person tries to break the window of a destroyed truck in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People are framed by a U.S. flag as they clean up a destroyed house and look for any valuables in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Twisted RVs and trailers are pictured in Mayflower, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People look at a destroyed vintage car in a field in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman throws a piece of wood into a fire as her friend looks through the rubble of a destroyed house for any valuables in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy looks at a destroyed car in a field in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Seth Parker (L) and a friend look down at what is left of Parker's house in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. Parker has no plans to rebuild in the area as this is the second tornado to come though in recent years. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A "Looter Will Be Shot (sic)" sign is pictured hanging on a fence at a farm in Vilonia, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children are framed by a broken window as they play in the yard of a damaged house in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Power line crew work around collapsed buildings after a tornado hit Pearl, Mississippi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Shane and wife Alexis Cauthen of The Valley Church hug after they were cleaning up what was their chapel in Vilonia, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fallen trees are burned during clean up in Graysville, Alabama, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry
A homeowner climbs over debris that belonged to her house in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker at Mayflower RV retrieves wheels from a trailer that was destroyed in Mayflower, Arkansas April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
