Floods batter U.S. Southeast

<p>Charles Davidson helps his neighbor Santonio Coleman, 11, from his flooded home in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. A state of emergency was declared in Pensacola's Escambia County where emergency officials fought to save motorists stranded by flood waters. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Charles Davidson helps his neighbor Santonio Coleman, 11, from his flooded home in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. A state of emergency was declared in Pensacola's Escambia County where emergency officials fought to save motorists stranded by flood waters.

<p>Residents survey flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Residents survey flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Bruce Woerner and his daughter Kelly Woerner walk to dry land in their Kelly Ave. Basin neighborhood after heavy rain in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Bruce Woerner and his daughter Kelly Woerner walk to dry land in their Kelly Ave. Basin neighborhood after heavy rain in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>A vehicle is left partially submerged after flash flooding in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

A vehicle is left partially submerged after flash flooding in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>A submerged car sits in the driveway in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

A submerged car sits in the driveway in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Winnie Bunting is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from her flooded home in the Kelly Ave Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Winnie Bunting is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from her flooded home in the Kelly Ave Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Jaymond Allison surveys flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Jaymond Allison surveys flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Cars left stranded along Fairfield Dr. during flash flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Cars left stranded along Fairfield Dr. during flash flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Residents wait for help after flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Residents wait for help after flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Charles Davidson helps his neighbors Millie Jones and Winnie Bunting during flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Charles Davidson helps his neighbors Millie Jones and Winnie Bunting during flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Rescue personal help residents out of flooding along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Rescue personal help residents out of flooding along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Residents help Mrs. Bray from her home as waters rise off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Residents help Mrs. Bray from her home as waters rise off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Rob Jernigan takes a photo while checking on a friends house in the Springdale Forest Subdivision in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Rob Jernigan takes a photo while checking on a friends house in the Springdale Forest Subdivision in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Charles Davidson and his friend Jeremy Goodwin help neighbors to safety off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Charles Davidson and his friend Jeremy Goodwin help neighbors to safety off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Fire Rescue personnel look for residents along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Fire Rescue personnel look for residents along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Charles Davidson helps to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Charles Davidson helps to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Charles Davidson and Jeremy Goodwin use their boat to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Charles Davidson and Jeremy Goodwin use their boat to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Train rails are washed out along Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Train rails are washed out along Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Residents look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Residents look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

<p>Officials look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger</p>

2014年 5月 1日

Officials look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.

