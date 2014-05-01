Floods batter U.S. Southeast
Charles Davidson helps his neighbor Santonio Coleman, 11, from his flooded home in the Kelly Ave. Basin aremore
Charles Davidson helps his neighbor Santonio Coleman, 11, from his flooded home in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. A state of emergency was declared in Pensacola's Escambia County where emergency officials fought to save motorists stranded by flood waters. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents survey flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTmore
Residents survey flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Bruce Woerner and his daughter Kelly Woerner walk to dry land in their Kelly Ave. Basin neighborhood after more
Bruce Woerner and his daughter Kelly Woerner walk to dry land in their Kelly Ave. Basin neighborhood after heavy rain in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A vehicle is left partially submerged after flash flooding in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Fmore
A vehicle is left partially submerged after flash flooding in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014more
Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
A submerged car sits in the driveway in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014more
A submerged car sits in the driveway in the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Winnie Bunting is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from her flooded home in the Kelly Ave Basin more
Winnie Bunting is carried to an ambulance after being rescued from her flooded home in the Kelly Ave Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Jaymond Allison surveys flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014more
Jaymond Allison surveys flood damage to the Cordova Park neighborhood in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Cars left stranded along Fairfield Dr. during flash flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERSmore
Cars left stranded along Fairfield Dr. during flash flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014more
Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents wait for help after flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. more
Residents wait for help after flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014more
Residents of Forest Creek Apartments are rescued after heavy flooding in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Charles Davidson helps his neighbors Millie Jones and Winnie Bunting during flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basimore
Charles Davidson helps his neighbors Millie Jones and Winnie Bunting during flooding in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.REUTERS/Michamore
Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Rescue personal help residents out of flooding along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUmore
Rescue personal help residents out of flooding along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents help Mrs. Bray from her home as waters rise off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.more
Residents help Mrs. Bray from her home as waters rise off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Rob Jernigan takes a photo while checking on a friends house in the Springdale Forest Subdivision in Pensacmore
Rob Jernigan takes a photo while checking on a friends house in the Springdale Forest Subdivision in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Charles Davidson and his friend Jeremy Goodwin help neighbors to safety off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Floridmore
Charles Davidson and his friend Jeremy Goodwin help neighbors to safety off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michmore
Damage due to flash flooding is seen along Johnson Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Fire Rescue personnel look for residents along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mimore
Fire Rescue personnel look for residents along Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Charles Davidson helps to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacomore
Charles Davidson helps to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014.REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Charles Davidson and Jeremy Goodwin use their boat to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her hmore
Charles Davidson and Jeremy Goodwin use their boat to rescue Michelle Roper and her dog Charlee from her home off Kelly Ave. in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Train rails are washed out along Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida,more
Train rails are washed out along Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Residents look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, more
Residents look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
Officials look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, more
Officials look at the washed out area of Scenic Hwy 90 after heavy rains and flooding damage in Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger
下一个
Portraits of pro-Russian separatists
A look at the masked protesters who are part of the pro-Russian separatist movement in Donetsk.
At North Korea's edge
Life on the remote, militarized islands on the border between South and North Korea.
In the tornado's path
Deadly tornadoes rip through the south and central United States, wiping out entire neighborhoods.
Pro-Russians seize Luhansk
Hundreds of pro-Moscow separatists storm government buildings across Luhansk, one of Ukraine's provincial capitals, and open fire on police.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.