May Day clash in Turkey
A protester reacts as police fires tear gas during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. Turkish police fired water cannons and tear gas to prevent hundreds of protesters from defying a ban on May Day rallies and reaching Istanbul's central Taksim Square. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu
A protester scuffles with riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters shield themselves as they advance towards riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters shoot firecrackers at riot police during a May Day demonstration in central Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester throws a stone at riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
A protester, with cream applied to his face to protect against tear gas, reacts during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A protester shoots firecrackers at riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester flashes a victory sign while others take cover during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester throws a stone at riot police while others take cover during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters shield themselves from tear gas fired by riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester takes aim at riot police with a slingshot during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police detain a protester during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A riot police officer gestures amidst tear gas during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protester runs with a petrol bomb during clashes with police in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters shield themselves from a police water cannon during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A man uses crutches as he walks in front of riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Protesters advance towards riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Can Erok
Plainclothes police walk on the main pedestrian street of Istiklal in central Istanbul during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Police detain a protester during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Police detain a protester during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters flash the victory sign while others take cover during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
