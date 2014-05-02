版本:
Photos of the week

<p>Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

<p>Michael Stanek hugs his daughter Kennedy Stanek as they take a break from helping friends sift though the rubble of their homes in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Participants wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, parade in Donetsk, east Ukraine May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>Pro-government communist (L) and anarchist (R) movement demonstrators clash during a May Day demonstration in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>Zoltan Veres of Hungary performs with his MXS airplane during an air show in Budapest, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Bishops attend a canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints in front of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims celebrating two 20th century giants of the Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in the coal country about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a loan from a bank. It is so broke, the gas service to city hall was temporarily cut off last month. So the council for the city of 7,000 residents has agreed to seek entry to a state financial oversight program dating from 1987 that facilitates access to credit and permits the levying of certain taxes. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. In 2010 North Korea fired multiple shells onto the island killing four people, including two civilians in a first such attack since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The two sides are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a mere truce, not a treaty. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A pro-Russian rebel eats cherries from a bottle at a checkpoint near a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels shot down two Ukrainian helicopters on Friday, killing two crew, as troops tightened their siege of separatist-held Slaviansk in what Moscow called a "criminal" assault by Kiev that wrecked hopes of peace. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) she was traveling in came under attack by anti-balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the Central African Republic towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra Brandstaetter GmbH. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

<p>Severely malnourished 25-day-old twins are held by her mother Norbagoun, a displaced Rohingya woman, in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar April 24, 2014. Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar. In February, Myanmar's government expelled the main aid group providing health to more than half a million Rohingya, Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (MSF-H), after the organization said it had treated people believed to have been victims of violence in southern Maungdaw township in January. The United Nations says at least 40 Rohingya were killed there by Buddhist Rakhine villagers. The government denies any killings occurred. An attack in March on NGO and U.N. offices by a Rakhine mob led to the withdrawal of other groups providing healthcare and other essential aid to another 140,000 Rohingya living in camps. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

<p>A tourist jumps inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. The upside-down house was built as a tourist attraction using everyday household items and furniture. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are traveling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>A worker walks through a salt pan on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The National Basketball Association banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the game for life and fined him $2.5 million for racist comments that drew a storm of outrage from players, fans, commercial sponsors and even President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich April 28, 2014. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and mounted guildsmen gallop around the pyre to the tune of the Sechselaeuten March. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

<p>Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer with in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, April 29, 2014. Brazil will host the 2014 World Cup starting June 12. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio</p>

