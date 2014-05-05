版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 5日 星期一 21:35 BJT

Odessa mourns its dead

<p>A woman reacts as she stands near the entrance to a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman reacts as she stands near the entrance to a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street bmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A woman reacts as she stands near the entrance to a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 28
<p>Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 28
<p>A pro-Russian supporter holds a orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, as she attends a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-Russian supporter holds a orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian prmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A pro-Russian supporter holds a orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, as she attends a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 28
<p>Pro-Russian supporters shout slogans during a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Pro-Russian supporters shout slogans during a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regionmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Pro-Russian supporters shout slogans during a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 28
<p>Flowers and candles are placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Flowers and candles are placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Flowers and candles are placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 28
<p>People bring flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People bring flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

People bring flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 28
<p>A steward holds a portrait of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A steward holds a portrait of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the tramore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A steward holds a portrait of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 28
<p>Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 28
<p>People enter a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People enter a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

People enter a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 28
<p>People carry a cross and a coffin containing the body of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People carry a cross and a coffin containing the body of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy whmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

People carry a cross and a coffin containing the body of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 28
<p>A woman reacts while holding carnations with a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests, tied to them outside a trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman reacts while holding carnations with a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely assocmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A woman reacts while holding carnations with a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests, tied to them outside a trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
11 / 28
<p>A man holds carnations as he enters a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A man holds carnations as he enters a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles betweenmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A man holds carnations as he enters a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
12 / 28
<p>A woman places flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman places flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukramore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A woman places flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
13 / 28
<p>A woman lights a candle in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters inside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman lights a candle in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A woman lights a candle in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters inside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 28
<p>A man holds carnations through a broken window of a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A man holds carnations through a broken window of a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street bmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A man holds carnations through a broken window of a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
15 / 28
<p>Members of the Interior Ministry security forces watch men removing the front door of the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Members of the Interior Ministry security forces watch men removing the front door of the burnt trade unionmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Members of the Interior Ministry security forces watch men removing the front door of the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 28
<p>People pass by the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People pass by the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and prmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

People pass by the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
17 / 28
<p>A woman reacts as she stands near flowers and lit candles placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman reacts as she stands near flowers and lit candles placed in memory of people killed in recent streemore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A woman reacts as she stands near flowers and lit candles placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
18 / 28
<p>A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, reacts outside a trade union building, where a deadly fire occurred, with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces seen in the background, in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protestmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, reacts outside a trade union building, where a deadly fire occurred, with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces seen in the background, in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
19 / 28
<p>A woman lays flowers as members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces stand guard outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman lays flowers as members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces stand guard outside a trmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A woman lays flowers as members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces stand guard outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
20 / 28
<p>A woman argues with members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman argues with members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a tramore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A woman argues with members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
21 / 28
<p>Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
22 / 28
<p>People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014.REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odemore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014.REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
23 / 28
<p>People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
24 / 28
<p>A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokinmore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
25 / 28
<p>People wait to be rescued on upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait to be rescued on upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgemore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

People wait to be rescued on upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
26 / 28
<p>People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa Maymore

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
27 / 28
<p>People wait to be rescued on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People wait to be rescued on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2more

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

People wait to be rescued on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Unrest spreads to Odessa

Unrest spreads to Odessa

下一个

Unrest spreads to Odessa

Unrest spreads to Odessa

Pro-Russian separatists and Kiev supporters clash in the southern port town in Ukraine.

2014年 5月 3日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 5月 3日
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

The continuing search for signs of life on the Red Planet.

2014年 5月 3日
Pennsylvania town broke

Pennsylvania town broke

Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in coal country, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a bank loan. It's so broke, the gas service to city hall was...

2014年 5月 2日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐