A village wiped out
Afghan survivors mourn for their relatives at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan villagers excavate for dead bodies at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan Displaced villagers gather near the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan villagers search for dead bodies at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan survivors are seen at a roof of a house at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan villagers rebuild their house after a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan children wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan woman who survived a landslide waits for aid near the site of the disaster at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan survivor prays at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Displaced Afghans wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A displaced Afghan woman holds her child as she waits for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Displaced Afghans wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A displaced Afghan family receives aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan child receives polio vaccination drops near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An excavator digs at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan National Army (ANA) troops load supply for survivors of the Badakhshan landslide onto a helicopter in Kabul May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Displaced Afghan children sit outside their tent near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan villagers pray at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan villagers search for dead bodies at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A military helicopter flies as displaced Afghans stand near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Displaced Afghan receives aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan survivors mourn for their relatives at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Displaced Afghans wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Displaced Afghans carry their aid on a donkey near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Displaced Afghans load aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
