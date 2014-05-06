版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 01:40 BJT

Quake hits northern Thailand

<p>A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang more

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A Buddhist monk checks a Buddha statue that was damaged by an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
1 / 12
<p>An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Raimore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
2 / 12
<p>People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
3 / 12
<p>A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree templmore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A local resident walks in front of a Buddha statue that was damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
4 / 12
<p>A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thmore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A woman carries out belongings from a house that was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
5 / 12
<p>People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

People walk on a highway road damaged an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 12
<p>An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Raimore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

An officer measures a drop on a section of a highway road, which was damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014.REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
7 / 12
<p>A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in nomore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 12
<p>A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiamore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
9 / 12
<p>People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. more

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

People walk along a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
10 / 12
<p>A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thamore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A family poses for a picture next to a highway road damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
11 / 12
<p>A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiamore

2014年 5月 7日 星期三

A Buddhist monk stands in front of a Buddha statue damaged in an earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Syria's unending war

Syria's unending war

下一个

Syria's unending war

Syria's unending war

The Syrian civil war continues into its third year.

2014年 5月 7日
A village wiped out

A village wiped out

Between 500 and 2,700 people are presumed dead after a massive landslide buries a village in Afghanistan.

2014年 5月 6日
Oscar Pistorius on trial

Oscar Pistorius on trial

The South African Olympic and Paralympic track star returns to court for the resumption of his murder trial.

2014年 5月 5日
Odessa mourns its dead

Odessa mourns its dead

People in the Ukrainian city mourn near the burnt-out trade union building were dozens were killed.

2014年 5月 5日

精选图集

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐