Syria's unending war
Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk amidst smoke during what they said was an offensive against forcmore
Rebel fighters from the Islamic Front walk amidst smoke during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike the Al-Samore
Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike the Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon at what they claim are warplanes loyal to Syria's more
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon at what they claim are warplanes loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Mork town April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
A member of the Civil Defence and a resident pass a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bmore
A member of the Civil Defence and a resident pass a fire at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Basharmore
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Azaz, north of Aleppo, near the border with Turkey May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria'smore
Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A woman runs near dead bodies after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal more
A woman runs near dead bodies after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashamore
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during heavy clashes with them in the old city of Aleppo April 27, 2014. Picture taken April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar almore
Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the old city of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascusmore
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they move towards their positions in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy
An injured man walks along a street after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to more
An injured man walks along a street after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Myassar neighbourhood April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Firas Badawi
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014more
A dog scavenges near a dead body along a deserted street in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus April 30, 2014. The body belongs to Samer El Habet, a mentally ill person who was shot by a sniper loyal to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, after he wandered into the street, unaware of the danger, according to activists. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Bushy
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a lookout in Sheikh Najjar district of Aleppo May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Abdamore
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a lookout in Sheikh Najjar district of Aleppo May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An armed rebel fighter positions himself behind sandbags in Mork town, northern Hama countryside April 26, more
An armed rebel fighter positions himself behind sandbags in Mork town, northern Hama countryside April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria'smore
A man reacts amid debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A boy carries a girl after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Basharmore
A boy carries a girl after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy affected by what activists say was a gas attack on the town of Telminnes receives treatment in Bab almore
A boy affected by what activists say was a gas attack on the town of Telminnes receives treatment in Bab al-Hawa hospital, where he was transferred, close to the Turkish border April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amer Alfaj
A wounded Islamist rebel fighter carries his weapon during what they said was a takeover of the Furn Al-Alimore
A wounded Islamist rebel fighter carries his weapon during what they said was a takeover of the Furn Al-Ali building that was under control by the Syrian regime in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Islamist rebel fighters walk with their weapons during what they said was a takeover of the Furn Al-Ali buimore
Islamist rebel fighters walk with their weapons during what they said was a takeover of the Furn Al-Ali building that was under control by the Syrian regime in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by fmore
An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters and civilians transport dead bodies, killed by what activists said were barrel bombs droppedmore
Rebel fighters and civilians transport dead bodies, killed by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in a tunnel in Mleha town, in the suburb of Damamore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in a tunnel in Mleha town, in the suburb of Damascus in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on April 12, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold a Syrian national flag with a picture of Assad, asmore
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold a Syrian national flag with a picture of Assad, as they pass Mar Bacchus Sarkis monastery, at Maloula village, northeast of Damascus, after taking control of the village from rebel fighters, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Free Army fighters walk in a field of flowers during a reconnaissance mission on the Heesh front, for what more
Free Army fighters walk in a field of flowers during a reconnaissance mission on the Heesh front, for what they said was an operation to take over a checkpoint belonging to the regime's forces, at the countryside in Idlib April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
