Photos of the week
A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in nomore
A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of more than 200 school girls by Islamist militants in Nigemore
A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of more than 200 school girls by Islamist militants in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahabamore
Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade dmore
Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, May 7, 2014. Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov
Venezuela's national guard reacts after a petrol bomb was thrown by anti-government students at them duringmore
Venezuela's national guard reacts after a petrol bomb was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province more
An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after more
Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punmore
A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan April 29, 2014. Local coal miners use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface. The donkeys make around 20 trips per day carrying sacks weighing about 20 kg (44 lbs) each. The work is dangerous with the constant risk of cave-ins. The miners say they do what they can to care for the animals, with their limited resources, but the difficult conditions mean the donkeys' life expectancy is 12-13 years. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighmore
Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slamore
An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Islamore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Adminmore
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray,16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograpmore
Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray,16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiamore
A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui promore
A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Bmore
A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Jordan Oliver (L) wrestles Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria during the Beat the Streets international wrestling more
Jordan Oliver (L) wrestles Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, a neighborhoodmore
A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, a neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment of the building, bringing the transformation project to a standstill. The owner of the house has demanded a new contract with further guarantees before signing an agreement with the construction firm behind the project, local media reported. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Rex Chan, 5, receives make up before taking part in a Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau islandmore
Rex Chan, 5, receives make up before taking part in a Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island May 6, 2014. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open more
Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses part of the Brighton Festival with street art performance "Los conos de madre" ("mother's cones"), on the seafront in Brighton, England May 6, 2014. Artists open their homes during the annual Brighton Festival, now in its 48th year, every weekend during May. Ochoa will be performing at two arts houses in Hove and other venues around the city. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
下一个
The Lewinsky scandal
The tumultuous moment in U.S. politics when a president was almost taken down by a scandal.
Syrian rebels abandon Homs
Syrian rebels withdraw from Homs, one of the first cities to revolt against President Assad.
Bloodshed in east Ukraine
Pro-Russian militants and Ukrainian forces clash in Mariupol.
Victory Day
Amid continuing crisis in Ukraine, people celebrate the former Soviet Union's WWII victory over Nazi Germany.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.